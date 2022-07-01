Yen Press Announces Oshi no Ko, Your Forma Manga; Puella Magi Oriko Magica, K-ON! Omnibus Editions; 11 More Titles

Yen Press announced at its panel at Anime Expo on Friday that it has acquired 15 titles set for compiled volume releases and omnibus releases:

Title: Fruits Basket Another volume 4

Creator: Natsuki Takaya

Summary: With secrets revealed and confrontations resolved, no obstacles remain in the budding romance between Shiki and Sawa—or do they? During the Sohma's annual fall picnic, the hidden feelings of the mysterious, stoic heir are unveiled as the final chapter closes on the next generation of the Sohma family... Plus, enjoy the antics of the Three Musketeers as well as bonus comics drawn by Natsuki Takaya for the anime, printed in English for the first time!



Title: Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World manga

Creators: Shinta Fuji (story), Masaki Kawakami (art), Susumu Kuroi (character design)

Summary: Veteran adventurer Nick's life is falling apart. Despite all the knowledge and expertise he's devoted to his adventuring party, his respected leader kicked him out, his girlfriend dumped him, and his teammates shamelessly accused him of embezzlement. Tired, heartbroken, and looking for a drink, Nick chances upon a few kindred spirits who are jaded as he is. Together, these disillusioned adventurers form an unstoppable team out to save their bleak, depressing world!



Title: Your Forma manga

Creators: Mareho Kikuishi (story), Yoshinori Kisaragi (art), Tsubata Nozaki (character design)

Summary: In an alternate near future, the Your Forma, a miraculous “smart thread” technology initially developed to treat a massive outbreak of viral encephalitis, has become an integral part of daily life. But these convenient devices also record every sight, sound, and emotion their users experience.

For Electronic Investigator Echika Hieda, diving into peoples' memories via the Your Forma and hunting for evidence is all part of a day's work. The problem is, she's so adept at what she does that her assistants literally fry their brains trying to keep up with her. After putting one too many aides in the hospital, the top brass finally furnish Echika with a partner on her level, a brilliant yet cheeky android named Harold Lucraft. But can Echika put her prejudices against robots aside to solve the most complex case of her career?



Title: Puella Magi Oriko Magica manga omnibus

Creators: Magica Quartet (story), Kuroe Mura (art)

Summary: Oriko, a magical girl with the gift of foresight, knows the fate that awaits all who accept Kyubey's offer of supernatural powers. But when she is struck with a terrible vision of the future—of the devastation caused by a single, powerful witch—she decides to prevent that witch from becoming a magical girl in the first place. Instead, Oriko directs Kyubey to Yuma, an orphan who is all too eager to gain powers that will enable her to protect herself—powers that will ultimately lead to her own destruction…



Title: K-ON! The Complete Omnibus Collection

Creators: kakifly

Summary: An omnibus collection of the manga classic that inspired the beloved anime series by Kyoto Animation ! When their high school's pop-music club is about to be disbanded due to lack of interest, four girls step up to fill the membership quota. Unfortunately, lead guitarist Yui Hirasawa has never played an instrument in her life. Ever. And although she likes the idea of being in a band, standing in front of the mirror posing with her guitar is a lot easier than actually playing it. It's gonna be a while before this motley crew is rocking out, but with their spunk and determination cranked to eleven, anything is possible!



Title: K-ON! Shuffle manga

Creators: kakifly

Summary: There was once a high school band whose pop songs warmed and thrilled the hearts of all who listened. Now, three girls have been inspired to start a light music club of their own, but will things turn out like they hope? It's a new generation of slice-of-life hijinks from kakifly , the original author of K-ON!



Title: Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Memorial Fan Book

Creators: Natsume Akatsuki

Summary: This book is not for the faint of heart. This explooosive compendium of Konosuba content is a must-have for isekai hopefuls, collectors, and diehard fans of Natsume Akatsuki 's isekai adventure comedy masterpiece. Every character, every joke, every spinoff has been faithfully represented and acknowledged in this full-color love letter to Konosuba enjoyers worldwide! And the fun doesn't end there! Exclusive art, interviews, and a special short story are just a few of the extra goodies featured within. If you consider yourself the ultimate Konosuba enthusiast, or if you're just getting into the series and feel like having a handy reference tool, this gorgeous art book will be right at home on your shelf!



Title: The Opportunistic Princess Has All the Answers light novel

Creators: Mamecyoro

Summary: Stepping into the world of your favorite book might sound like a dream come true, but for Maki Tazawa, this very opportunity presents a unique challenge. A passionate lover of BL novels in her previous life, Maki now gets to spend her days as princess Octavia and enjoy the company of her favorite fictional couple—her brother, the crown prince Sirius, and his lover Lord Sil. But two men can't produce an heir! As the story goes, in order to solve the problem of succession, Princess Octavia agrees to a political marriage and offers up her own child to the throne. But this Octavia can't accept such an unfair fate! So what if she lives in a BL novel? Her OTP achieved true love and she's determined to do the same!



Title: I'm Quitting Heroing manga

Creators: Quantum (story), Nori Kazato (art), Hana Amano (character design)

Summary: After saving the world from the Demon Lord, the Hero, Leo, discovers that there isn't a place for him in it anymore. The incredible strength that made him humanity's greatest asset during the war is just a terrifying threat in times of peace, and he soon finds himself shunned from human society. But if the forces of good won't have him, that means it's time for him to apply elsewhere—for a job with his former enemy, the Demon Lord's Army!



Title: Pandora Seven manga

Creators: Yuta Kayashima

Summary: “I wish I could meet other humans.” That is the secret wish of Ria Frontier, who grew up as the sole human amid a veritable melting pot of other fantastical races on a small island. As she prepares to celebrate the turn of the thousand-year cycle, that wish is granted—in the form of a war party of humans that arrives on a flying ship to ransack her home and hurt her friends and adoptive family in search of “Pandora's Box.” Pushed too far by the cruelty of her race, Ria somehow manages to unseal the terrible power of what the humans have been looking for, unleashing a tragedy that will change her life forever...



Title: Shy manga

Creators: Miki Bukimi

Summary: Earth was on the brink of a third World War when super-powered individuals came forth from each country around the globe, ending the conflict and ushering in a new era of relative peace. Among those heroes, Japan is represented by a timid young girl known as “Shy.” She may spend more time worrying about her own shortcomings than she does battling villains, but she'll show the world that despite it all she still has the heart of a hero!



Title: Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight novel

Creators: Ichijo Misaki

Summary: When Toru Kamiya is pushed into falsely confessing his love to Maori Hino, she tells him she'll date him on three conditions. 1) Don't talk to her until after school. 2) Keep any communication between them concise. 3) Don't really fall in love. Unfortunately, he isn't able to keep the last rule—and when he tells her how he feels, she reveals that she has an illness that prevents her from remembering anything that happened the previous day, and that she uses a diary to keep track. But Toru is determined to build a relationship with her, one day at a time…



Title: Honey Lemon Soda manga

Creators: Mayu Murata

Summary: Middle school left Uka Ishimori with nothing but scars—to the point where she's forgotten how to laugh or cry or even say “hello.” But a chance reencounter with a boy with lemon-colored hair invigorates her, giving her hope that maybe, just maybe, life can be that much sweeter if she finally reaches out for help.



Title: Doomsday With My Dog manga

Creators: Yū Ishihara

Summary: A single teenage girl journeys through the crumbling ruins of civilization, a concrete jungle that has outlived mankind. However, just because she's the last woman on earth doesn't mean she's alone. She's accompanied by her dog Haru, an adorable and quick-witted shiba inu who will gladly lend his wisdom to his human companion. With such a pleasant conversation partner to keep the post-apocalyptic doldrums at bay, the end of the world might not be so bad after all!



Title: [ Oshi no Ko ] manga

Creators: Aka Akasaka (story), Mengo Yokoyari (art)

Summary: Gorou is a gynecologist and idol fan who's in shock after his favorite star, Ai, announces an impromptu hiatus. Little does Gorou realize that he's about to forge a bond with her that defies all common sense! Lies are an idol's greatest weapon in this outrageous manga from Aka Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Mengo Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ).



The company has also announced five new manhwa titles from Ize Press for release between October and December 2022:

S-Cynan, Undead Gamja, and singNsong's The World After the Fall

SUOL and Gyeoeul Gwon's Villains Are Destined to Die

Alphatart and Sumpul's The Remarried Empress

Yuns, 3B2S, and SAN.G's Tomb Raider King

JH's The Boxer

