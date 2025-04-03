Code Geass x Pop Team Epic Collaboration Is No Joke

Lelouch vi Britannia commands you to watch the collaboration video

Image via x.com ©SUNRISE／PROJECT L-GEASS Character Design ©2006-2017 CLAMP ST ©大川ぶくぶ／竹書房・キングレコード

The Code Geass franchise announced on Wednesday that its April Fool's Day joke of a Pop Team Epic collaboration is, in fact, real. The collaboration includes an online goods lottery from April 2 to May 1, LINE stamps, and an upcoming pop-up store.

【Collaboration】

The collaboration between Pop Team Epic and Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion announced on April Fool's Day has been confirmed!



Click here for the collaboration commemorative video→https://youtu.be/m60uEVzN9SI

【MerchandiseGoods】

"Pop Team Geass" collaboration promotions announced!!



① Online lottery on sale

② Collaboration LINE stamps now on sale

③ Limited-time store opening



For details, click here→https://geass.jp/news/archives/3246

The video features scenes from Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion redubbed by Jun Fukuyama (Lelouch Lamperouge) and Takahiro Sakurai (Suzaku Kururugi), followed by Pop Team Epic characters Popuko (voiced by Sakurai) and Pipimi (voiced by Fukuyama) visiting Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion producer Kōjirō Taniguchi at the Bandai Namco Filmworks office in Ogikubo, Tokyo. The video features some meta-humor along with Popuko and Pipimi demanding a major collaboration with the studio. The video ends with Lelouch using his geass to command a Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion and Pop Team Epic collaboration.

For 880 yen, (about US$6) fans will have a chance to win a cushion, acrylic stand, mini-acrylic stands, key chains, and pin badges. Those who purchase more than 10 lottery tickets will also receive a random post card.

Image via geass.jp ©SUNRISE／PROJECT L-GEASS Character Design ©2006-2017 CLAMP ST ©大川ぶくぶ／竹書房・キングレコード

Eight Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion and Pop Team Epic LINE stamps are also currently available for 50 LINE Coins through the messaging app. The stamps feature Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion characters Lelouch, Suzaku, C.C., Kallen Stadtfeld in Pop Team Epic designs and Pop Team Epic characters Popuko and Pipimi dressed as Lelouch and Suzaku (respectively) and in Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion designs.

Image via geass.jp ©SUNRISE／PROJECT L-GEASS Character Design ©2006-2017 CLAMP ST ©大川ぶくぶ／竹書房・キングレコード

The Code Geass website promises more information on the limited-time store later.

Image via geass.jp ©SUNRISE／PROJECT L-GEASS Character Design ©2006-2017 CLAMP ST ©大川ぶくぶ／竹書房・キングレコード