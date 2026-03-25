NieR Game Franchise Announces New Orchestral Concert World Tour for 2026-2027

Tour stops include U.S., Canada, Singapore, France, Germany

AWR Music Productions, SQUARE ENIX , and Innovation Arts & Entertainment announced on Tuesday that Square Enix and Platinum Games ' NieR game series is getting a new orchestral concert world tour titled "NieR:Orchestra Concert 12026 [ YoRHa ]." The U.S. tour will begin in Seattle on August 7 and tour across nine cities.

Image courtesy of AWR Music Productions, LLC, and Square Enix. © 2026 SQUARE ENIX

The U.S. tour dates include:

August 7, August 8 - Seattle - McCaw Hall

September 5-6 - Chicago - Symphony Center

November 7 - Atlanta - Fox Theatre

November 14 - Denver - Belico Theater

November 21 - Los Angeles - Shrine Auditorium

December 12 - Boston - Wang Theater

December 19 - Sugar Land - Smart Financial Center

February 6, 2027 - Washington - DAR Constitution Hall

March 6, 2027 - San Jose - San Jose Civic

The official website for the orchestra is also listing the following international locations:

October 13 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

October 16 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

October 17 - Paris, France - Palais des Congrès de Paris

October 18 - Lyon, France - L'Amphithéâtre 3000

November 28 - Singapore - The Star Performing Arts Centre

February 12, 2027 - Toronto, Canada - Meridian Hall

February 14, 2027 - Montreal, Canada - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier at Place des Arts

March 12-13, 2027 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - De Doelen Rotterdam

Eric Roth will conduct the tour, which features original NieR vocalists J'Nique Nicole and Emi Evans as well as a new narrated story. Recordings of Yui Ishikawa , Reina Tanaka , Mio Hanana , and Chihira Mochida for episodes related to the prequel story "Pearl Harbor Descent Operation" will also play during the concert.

Yokō Tarō and composer Keiichi Okabe will attend the Seattle performance.

The NieR:Automata game shipped for PlayStation 4 in Japan in February 2017, followed by North America and Europe in March 2017. Square Enix also released the game on PC via Steam in March 2017, and on Xbox One in June 2018.

NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a , the television anime of the game, premiered in January 2023. The second cours (quarter of year) premiered in July 2024. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

Square Enix and Platinum Games announced in February the NieR:Automata action role-playing game has crossed 10 million in shipments and digital sales.

Square Enix also revealed in February that NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... , a remastered edition of NieR Replicant , has crossed 2 million in shipments and digital sales. NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... launched for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in April 2021 worldwide.

Sources: Press release, NieR orchestral concert's website