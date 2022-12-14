News
Crunchyroll Announces Release Schedule for Winter 2023 Anime Season
posted on by Alex Mateo
Trigun Stampede, Vinland Saga Season 2, Tomo-chan Is a Girl!, Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack, NieR:Automata Ver1.1a, more
Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it is streaming the following anime (dub languages streaming at later date in parentheses) for the winter 2023 season:
December 23
- Lee's Detective Agency
January 4
- Tomo-chan Is a Girl! (English, German, French, Russian)
- Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French)
- The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague (English)
January 5
- Revenger (English)
- The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World (English, German)
- ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister!
January 6
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Northern War (English)
- Buddy Daddies (English)
- Sugar Apple Fairy Tale (English)
January 7
- Trigun Stampede (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French, Russian)
- The Misfit of Demon King Academy II: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants (English, French)
- Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German)
- Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement (English, French)
- The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist In Another World (English, French)
- Chillin' in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King's Army
- NieR:Automata Ver1.1a (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French)
January 8
- By the Grace of the Gods Season 2 (English, French)
- In/Spectre Season 2
- The tale of outcasts
- Handyman Saitō in Another World (English)
January 9
- Vinland Saga Season 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French)
- Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire
- Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari
- The Vampire Dies in No Time Season 2
- Ayakashi Triangle (German)
January 10
- Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill
- Ningen Fushin: Adventurers Who Don't Believe in Humanity Will Save the World (Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World, English)
January 11
January 13
- The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made Season 2 (English)
January 14
January 18
Coming Soon:
- BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. Season 2 (English)
- Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac Season 3 ( English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese)
Crunchyroll is also continuing to stream the following ongoing anime:
- My Hero Academia Season 6
- Blue Lock
- To Your Eternity Season 2
- One Piece
- BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS
- Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 3
- IDOLiSH7! Third Beat!
- Play It Cool, Guys
- Yowamushi Pedal Limit Break
- Case Closed (Detective Conan)
- Digimon Ghost Game
- Delicious Party Pretty Cure
- Shadowverse Flame
Source: Press release