Crunchyroll Announces Release Schedule for Winter 2023 Anime Season

posted on by Alex Mateo
Trigun Stampede, Vinland Saga Season 2, Tomo-chan Is a Girl!, Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack, NieR:Automata Ver1.1a, more

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it is streaming the following anime (dub languages streaming at later date in parentheses) for the winter 2023 season:

December 23

  • Lee's Detective Agency

January 4

January 5

January 6

January 7

January 8

January 9

January 10

January 11

January 13

January 14

January 18

Coming Soon:

Crunchyroll is also continuing to stream the following ongoing anime:

Source: Press release

