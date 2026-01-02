Interest
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Hold Your Horses Part VIII

Featuring Tezuka Productions, Dragon Quest, Ayana Taketatsu, Clover Works, Square Enix, Miki Yoshikawa, & more!

Hatsumode, or the first trip to a Shinto shrine in the new year, is a tradition in Japan. People flock to their local shrine to pay their respects to the gods, pull omikuji fortune slips, write their wishes on an ema prayer tablet, and bring old items to be purified. What sort of wishes and fortunes did our favorite anime and manga characters make for 2026?

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian

alya_hides_her_feelings_02_new_years_2026
Courtesy of Kadokawa
©Sunsunsun,Momoco/KADOKAWA/Alya-san Partners2
alya_hides_her_feelings_03_new_years_2026
Courtesy of Kadokawa
©Sunsunsun,Momoco/KADOKAWA/Alya-san Partners2
alya_hides_her_feelings_04_new_years_2026
Courtesy of Kadokawa
©Sunsunsun,Momoco/KADOKAWA/Alya-san Partners2

Ayana Taketatsu

Happy New Year!
In 2026, I will never forget my gratitude to everyone and cherish what I can do.
I want this to be a year where we strive to do many things.
I look forward to your continued support this year.🐴
Let's make this a wonderful year✨

CAPCOM

capcom_new_years_2026
Image via Capcom's X/Twitter account
© CAPCOM

Clover Works

clover_works_new_years_2026
Image via CloverWorks' X/Twitter account
©2024 香坂マト/KADOKAWA/イフール労働組合 ©Project UniteUp！ ©にいさとる・講談社／WIND BREAKER Project ©Yana Toboso/SQUARE ENIX, Project Black Butler ©2024 鴨志田 一/KADOKAWA/青ブタ Project ©福田晋一/SQUARE ENIX・アニメ「着せ恋」製作委員会 ©三香見サカ・講談社／「薫る花は凛と咲く」製作委員会 ©遠藤達哉／集英社・SPY×FAMILY製作委員会

Dragon Quest

I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day

dying_day_new_years_2026
Image via I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day anime's X/Twitter account
©あおのなち・一迅社／「きみ死ぬ」製作委員会

Kodama Kawashiri

kasashiri_kodama_new_years_2026
Image via Kodama Kawashiri's X/Twitter account
©川尻こだま

Hajime Kamoshida (Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai)

Happy New Year. Speaking of 2026, we will see Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dear Friend release in fall. Rascal Does Not Dream is finally reaching its final chapter. Please pray this year will have an autumn.

KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!!

🎍Happy New Year🎍
Happy New Year.
Thank you for your continued support of KONOSUBA as we celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Lynn

2026! Year of the Horse🐴✨🎉
I look forward tto your continued support this year🎍⛩🎍

Eiji Masuda (They Are Still Being Shaken This Morning)

masuda_eiji_new_years_2026
Image via Eiji Masuda's X/Twitter account
©増田英二（秋田書店）2024

Motokazu (Itazurana Kimi ni Mask-goshi Demo Koi o Uchinukareta)

motokazu_new_years_2026
Image via Motokazu's X/Twitter account
©モトカズ

Shuichi Nakamura

Happy New Year! Best wishes for the year ahead!
I may be a bit late, but let's call it extra time!!!

Square Enix

square_enix_new_years_2026
Image via Square Enix's X/Twitter account
© SQUARE ENIX

Rie Takahashi

takahashi_rie_new_years_2026
Image via Rie Takahashi's X/Twitter account
©高橋李依

I look forward to your continued support in 2026.

Takayaki

Even though it's past New Year's Morning, Happy New Year!

Tezuka Productions

🌄We humbly extend our New Year's greetings🗻🎍
🐎We look forward to your continued support in 2026🐎

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You


100Girlfriends
❤HAPPY NEW YEAR 2026❤

Happy New Year🎍✨
We wish everyone a wonderful year!🙏⛩️
We're giving away a smartphone wallpapers featuring the Season 3 teaser visual🎁
We look forward to your continued support for Season 3 of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You.💕

The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya

🎍Happy New Year🎍
Happy New Year!
We will continue bringing you information about the Haruhi Suzumiya series in 2026✨
We look forward to your continued support this year!

Miki Yoshikawa (A Couple of Cuckoos)

yoshikawa_miki_new_years_2026
Image via Miki Yoshikawa's X/Twitter account
©吉河美希

Did we miss any New Years greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

