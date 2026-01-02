Interest
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Hold Your Horses Part VIII
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Hatsumode, or the first trip to a Shinto shrine in the new year, is a tradition in Japan. People flock to their local shrine to pay their respects to the gods, pull omikuji fortune slips, write their wishes on an ema prayer tablet, and bring old items to be purified. What sort of wishes and fortunes did our favorite anime and manga characters make for 2026?
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
Ayana Taketatsu
あけましておめでとうございます！— 竹達彩奈 (@Ayana_take) January 1, 2026
2026年は皆さんへの感謝を忘れず、自分にできることを大切に。
いろんなことを頑張る一年にしたいです。
今年もよろしくお願いします🐴
素晴らしい一年にしましょう✨ pic.twitter.com/w8D09yeVyA
Happy New Year!
In 2026, I will never forget my gratitude to everyone and cherish what I can do.
I want this to be a year where we strive to do many things.
I look forward to your continued support this year.🐴
Let's make this a wonderful year✨
CAPCOM
Clover Works
Dragon Quest
Happy New Year, Dragon Questers!— DRAGON QUEST (@DragonQuest) January 1, 2026
This year marks the 40th anniversary of #DragonQuest!
Please look forward to various announcements in celebration of the anniversary. Thank you for your continued support 💙 pic.twitter.com/cTU0S2meLC
I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day
Kodama Kawashiri
Hajime Kamoshida (Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai)
あけましておめでとうございます。2026年と言えば、秋に『青春ブタ野郎はディアフレンドの夢を見ない』が公開されます。青ブタの物語もいよいよ最終章。今年は秋があることを祈っていてください。 pic.twitter.com/TPIldnO1v7— 鴨志田 一 (@kamoshida_1) January 1, 2026
Happy New Year. Speaking of 2026, we will see Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dear Friend release in fall. Rascal Does Not Dream is finally reaching its final chapter. Please pray this year will have an autumn.
KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!!
🎍謹賀新年🎍— アニメ『このすば』公式アカウント (@konosubaanime) January 1, 2026
あけましておめでとうございます。
アニメ放送10周年を迎える #このすば
何卒よろしくお願いいたします。#2026年は午年🐴#寝正月のアクア #寝相が示すのは#アニメ10周年 #10周年当日の1月13日に#生配信特番実施🎉#ぜひお楽しみに pic.twitter.com/aa5kEeuM6w
🎍Happy New Year🎍
Happy New Year.
Thank you for your continued support of KONOSUBA as we celebrate its 10th anniversary.
Lynn
2026年！午年🐴✨️🎉— Ｌｙｎｎ (りん) (@Lynn_0601_) January 2, 2026
今年もよろしくお願いします🎍⛩🎍
2026! Year of the Horse🐴✨🎉
I look forward tto your continued support this year🎍⛩🎍
Eiji Masuda (They Are Still Being Shaken This Morning)
Motokazu (Itazurana Kimi ni Mask-goshi Demo Koi o Uchinukareta)
Shuichi Nakamura
あけおめです！ことよろです！— 中村悠一 (@nakamuraFF11) January 1, 2026
ギリギリ間に合わなかったかもしれませんがロスタイムって事で！！！ pic.twitter.com/nWOQHnWVsr
Happy New Year! Best wishes for the year ahead!
I may be a bit late, but let's call it extra time!!!
Square Enix
Rie Takahashi
I look forward to your continued support in 2026.
Takayaki
元旦過ぎてしまいましたが、明けましておめでとうございます！ pic.twitter.com/PNdseasFKX— たかやKi 水曜日 東ア89a (@TaKaYa_Ki) January 2, 2026
Even though it's past New Year's Morning, Happy New Year!
Tezuka Productions
🌄謹んで🗻新春のお慶びを申し上げます🎍— 手塚プロダクション／手塚治虫【公式】 (@TEZUKA_goods) January 1, 2026
🐎２０２６年も僕たちへの応援よろしくお願いします🐎 pic.twitter.com/3LpUTOWyob
🌄We humbly extend our New Year's greetings🗻🎍
🐎We look forward to your continued support in 2026🐎
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You
／— TVアニメ『君のことが大大大大大好きな100人の彼女』公式 (@hyakkano_anime) December 31, 2025
#アニメ100カノ
❤HAPPY NEW YEAR 2026❤
＼
あけましておめでとうございます🎍✨
皆様にとって、より良い年となりますように🙏⛩️
第3期ティザービジュアルを使用したスマホ用壁紙をプレゼント🎁
TVアニメ『君のことが大大大大大好きな100人の彼女』第3期もよろしくお願いします💕 pic.twitter.com/gJ44x83zlq
／
100Girlfriends
❤HAPPY NEW YEAR 2026❤
＼
Happy New Year🎍✨
We wish everyone a wonderful year!🙏⛩️
We're giving away a smartphone wallpapers featuring the Season 3 teaser visual🎁
We look forward to your continued support for Season 3 of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You.💕
The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya
🎍謹賀新年🎍— 涼宮ハルヒの公式 (@haruhi_official) January 1, 2026
あけましておめでとうございます！
2026年も #涼宮ハルヒ シリーズの
情報をお届けしてまいります✨
本年もどうぞよろしく
お願い申し上げます！ pic.twitter.com/qvmE5D3h5I
🎍Happy New Year🎍
Happy New Year!
We will continue bringing you information about the Haruhi Suzumiya series in 2026✨
We look forward to your continued support this year!
Miki Yoshikawa (A Couple of Cuckoos)
