Interest
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Hold Your Horses Part VII
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The year 2026 came galloping like a regal steed, and with it came New Year's greetings from the anime and manga world.
Tatsuya Ara (Campioni, Harigane Service Ace)
Sumiko Arai (The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy at All)
Asobi no Kankei
Atasawa (Ojyo-sama Gakko ga Jitsu wa Fujyoshi Darake datta Hanashi)
Atelier series
╭━━━━━━━━━━━━━━╮— 「アトリエ」シリーズ公式＠紅白レスレリ&秘密DX発売中！ (@GustAtelierPR) January 1, 2026
🔵HAPPY NEW YEAR🔵
今年もよろしくお願いします♪
╰━━━━━━ ｖ ━━━━━━╯ pic.twitter.com/zZiYGHFFqB
╭━━━━━━━━━━━━━━╮
🔵HAPPY NEW YEAR🔵
We hope for your continued support this year♪
╰━━━━━━ ｖ ━━━━━━╯
Chiikawa
Kachō Hashimoto (Albus Anima, Cagaster)
Futago Kamikita (Precure Manga)
🎍💠謹賀新年💠🎍— 上北ふたご (@kamikitafutago) January 1, 2026
🎠Happy New Year🎠
キラッキランランな2026年になりますように pic.twitter.com/BGnANo9dV7
Miya Kazuki (Ascendance of a Bookworm)
Blessings for the New Year!
May the Goddess of Spring bring great blessings.
The fifth arc will begin its comic adaptation on January 9.
A slew of events and book releases are scheduled to coincide with the anime's broadcast in April.
2026 is looking to be a busy year.
I hope I stay healthy so I can enjoy it with everyone.
I look forward to your continued support this year.
Kurimiya (Hebigami Transforms When He’s Cold)
Miyama-Zero (The Ambition of Oda Nobuna illustrator)
My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked
Hiro Nagasawa (Harapeko Yūrei Kanako-san)
Nue's Exorcist
／— 鵺の陰陽師【公式】 (@NueNo_official) January 1, 2026
🎍新年あけましておめでとうございます🐎
＼
新春を寿ぎ、鵺の陰陽師【公式】から皆様へ
スマートフォン用壁紙と1月のカレンダーをプレゼント‼️
今年も『#鵺の陰陽師』をよろしくお願いします👻 pic.twitter.com/Mo6J6ZzGt9
／
🎍Happy New Year🐎
＼
To celebrate the New Year, the official Nue's Exorcist account is giving away smartphone wallpapers and a January calendar to everyone‼️
We look forward to your continued support of Nue's Exorcist this year👻
Michinoru Ozawa (video game producer)
1月1日、あけましておめでとうございます。— 小澤至論 Michinori Ozawa (@oz_shiron) December 31, 2025
今年は午年ですね。本年度もよろしくお願い致します pic.twitter.com/AAbTzMko0c
January 1, Happy New Year.
This year is the Year of the Horse. I look forward to your continued support this year.
Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter
.˚❅⁺••┈┈••✼••┈┈••⁺ ❅˚.— TVアニメ『公女殿下の家庭教師』公式｜好評配信中&Blu-rayBOX予約受付中！ (@koujo_anime) January 1, 2026
🐴 あけまして🐴
おめでとうございます
.˚❅⁺••┈┈••✼••┈┈••⁺ ❅˚.
今年も #公女殿下 をどうぞよろしくお願いいたします！
🔽ぜひこの機会にお正月のSSを読み返してみてくださいね✨️https://t.co/BX0A6kAK3j pic.twitter.com/mdm4PF9QiG
˚❅⁺••┈┈••✼••┈┈••⁺ ❅˚. 🐴 Happy🐴
New Year .˚❅⁺••┈┈••✼••┈┈••⁺ ❅˚.
We look forward to your continued support of Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter this year!
Silent Hill
新年あけましておめでとうございます。— SILENT HILL (@silenthill_jp) January 1, 2026
keraさん(@kera_2 )より新年を祝う『SILENT HILL f』の特別イラストをいただきました。
本年も「SILENT HILL」シリーズをよろしくお願いいたします。#SILENTHILL #サイレントヒル pic.twitter.com/lvXmnsTPYS
Happy New Year.
We received a special SILENT HILL f New Year's illustration from kera (@kera_2).
We look forward to your continued support of the SILENT HILL franchise this year.
Tekken 8
They Are Still Being Shaken This Morning
Santa Uonome (Shiawase Gohan)
あけましておめでとうございます！！— 魚乃目 三太 (@SantaUonome) January 1, 2026
新年はゆっくりとお過ごしください
しあわせゴハン『おもち』です
良ければ読んでみて
ほっこりしてくださいませ
2026年 元旦 魚乃目三太 pic.twitter.com/EyKIl6P1f4
Happy New Year!!
Please take it easy this New Year.
Shiawase Gohan's “Omochi”
If you like, please read it and let it warm your heart.
January 1, 2026 Santai Uonome
Did we miss any New Years greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!