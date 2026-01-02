Interest
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Hold Your Horses Part VII

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Miya Kazuki, Silent Hill, They Are Still Being Shaken This Morning, Futago Kamikita, Nue's Exorcist, Chiikawa, & more!

The year 2026 came galloping like a regal steed, and with it came New Year's greetings from the anime and manga world.

Tatsuya Ara (Campioni, Harigane Service Ace)

ara_tatsuya_new_years_2026
Image via Tatsuya Ara's X/Twitter account
©荒達哉

Sumiko Arai (The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy at All)

arai_sumiko_new_years_2026
Image via Sumiko Arai's X/Twitter account
©新井すみこ

Asobi no Kankei

asobi_no_kankei_new_years_2026
Image via Asobi no Kankei's X/Twitter account
©葵せきな・深崎暮人／KADOKAWA

Atasawa (Ojyo-sama Gakko ga Jitsu wa Fujyoshi Darake datta Hanashi)

ataswa_new_years_2026
Image via Atasawa's X/Twitter account
©あたさわ

Atelier series

╭━━━━━━━━━━━━━━╮
　　🔵HAPPY NEW YEAR🔵
We hope for your continued support this year♪
╰━━━━━━ ｖ ━━━━━━╯

Chiikawa

chiikawa_new_years_2026
Image via Chiikawa series' X/Twitter account
©nagano / chiikawa committee

Kachō Hashimoto (Albus Anima, Cagaster)

hashimoto_kacho_new_years_2026
Image via Kacho Hashimoto's X/Twitter account
©橋本花鳥

Futago Kamikita (Precure Manga)

Miya Kazuki (Ascendance of a Bookworm)

kazuki_miya_new_years_2026
Image via Miya Kazuki's X/Twitter account

Blessings for the New Year!
May the Goddess of Spring bring great blessings.
The fifth arc will begin its comic adaptation on January 9.
A slew of events and book releases are scheduled to coincide with the anime's broadcast in April.
2026 is looking to be a busy year.
I hope I stay healthy so I can enjoy it with everyone.
I look forward to your continued support this year.

Kurimiya (Hebigami Transforms When He’s Cold)

kurimiya_new_years_2026
Image via Kurimiya's X/Twitter account
©栗みや

Miyama-Zero (The Ambition of Oda Nobuna illustrator)

miyama-zero_new_years_2026
Image via Miyama-Zero's X/Twitter account
©みやま零

My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked

stepmother_stepsister_arent_wicked_new_years_2026
Image via My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked anime's X/Twitter account
©おつじ・一迅社／「いびってこない義母と義姉」製作委員会

Hiro Nagasawa (Harapeko Yūrei Kanako-san)

nagasawa_hiro_new_years_2026
Image via Hiro Nagasawa's X/Twitter account
©ナガサワヒロ

Nue's Exorcist


🎍Happy New Year🐎

To celebrate the New Year, the official Nue's Exorcist account is giving away smartphone wallpapers and a January calendar to everyone‼️
We look forward to your continued support of Nue's Exorcist this year👻

Michinoru Ozawa (video game producer)

January 1, Happy New Year.
This year is the Year of the Horse. I look forward to your continued support this year.

Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter

˚❅⁺••┈┈••✼••┈┈••⁺ ❅˚. 　　🐴 Happy🐴
　　　New Year .˚❅⁺••┈┈••✼••┈┈••⁺ ❅˚.
We look forward to your continued support of Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter this year!

Silent Hill

Happy New Year.
We received a special SILENT HILL f New Year's illustration from kera (@kera_2).
We look forward to your continued support of the SILENT HILL franchise this year.

Tekken 8

tekken_8_new_years_2026
Image via Tekken series' X/Twitter account
©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

They Are Still Being Shaken This Morning

still_being_shaken_new_years_2026
Image via They Are Still Being Shaken This Morning series' X/Twitter account
©増田英二（秋田書店）2024

Santa Uonome (Shiawase Gohan)

Happy New Year!!
Please take it easy this New Year.
Shiawase Gohan's “Omochi”
If you like, please read it and let it warm your heart.
January 1, 2026 Santai Uonome

Did we miss any New Years greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

