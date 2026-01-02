Interest
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Hold Your Horses Part VI

Featuring The Summer Hikaru Died, Frieren, Love Live!, Digimon Time Strangers, Kodansha, Masami Ōbari, & more!

Many people are familiar with the 12 Chinese zodiac animals, but they are just half the story. The 12 animals are part of a 60-year “stems-and-branches” cycle. So, while we usually call 2026 the Year of the Horse, we are specifically in the Year of the Yang Fire Horse. In Japan, there is a myth that girls born in the Year of the Yang Fire Horse will shorten the lives of their husbands. But the New Year's greetings from the anime and manga worlds are extending our lives. So, extend our lives with Yang Fire Horse New Year's greetings.

Akashic Records of bastard magic instructor

We look forward to your continued support of Akashic Reecords in 2026.

Captain Tsubasa

Happy New Year! New Year's Otoshidama Gift🎍
To celebrate the new year, we're giving away “Dream Balls (Expires: 2/5/2026 13:59) x200” and “SSR Genzo Wakabayashi”🎁
Until 1/31 (Sat) 15:59🎵

Digimon Time Strangers

Happy New Year!🌄
Digimon Story: Time Stranger's launched last year and thanks to you it has been enjoyed by countless Agents.
We will continue to develop the game in 2026, so we hope for your continued support!✨

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

frieren_02_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館／「葬送のフリーレン」製作委員会

Korone Inugami

Mayumi Kato (Yaseppochi to Futoccho)

kato_mayumi_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©加藤マユミ

Kodansha

Happy New Year!
Kodansha will continue to bring you entertaining and informative stories this year.
We look forward to your continued support in 2026.

Love Live!

love_live_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©2013 プロジェクトラブライブ！ ©2017 プロジェクトラブライブ！サンシャイン!! ©2022 プロジェクトラブライブ！虹ヶ咲学園スクールアイドル同好会 ©2024 プロジェクトラブライブ！スーパースター!! ©プロジェクトラブライブ！蓮ノ空女学院スクールアイドルクラブ ©bushiroad

Mokumokuren (The Summer Hikaru Died)

mokumokuren_new_years_2026
Image via bsky.app
©モクモクれん

Masami Ōbari

Once again, Happy New Year!🌅
This year Kanbre-kun has switched to horse mode!🤖🤙✨🐴

Etsushi Ogawa (Chūka Ichiban! Kiwami)

ogawa_etsushi_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
© 小川悦司

Onakasuita (Chan-pen to Mama-pen no Heibon dakedo Shiawase na Hibi)

Wanted to see the New Year together, but

Penguin Box (Odekake Kozame)

Pragmata

pragmata_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©CAPCOM

REMOW

Takako Shimura

shimura_takako_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©志村貴子

Shindo L (TSF Monogatari)

Happy New Year.
I look forward to you continued support this year.

Yōichi Takahashi (Captain Tsubasa)

takahashi_yoichi_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©高橋陽一

The Amazing Digital Circus

Happy New Year!!🎍🌟
It's the start of a wonderful new year! This year also promises endless… no, limitless excitement and adventure!✨

Ugoku! Neko Mukashi Banashi

Happy Mew Year!🐱
This year, many cats will appear in various folk tales and fairy tales.🎍
We look forward to your continued support of Ugoku! Neko Mukashi Banashi in 2026, meow!🐾

Did we miss any New Years greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

