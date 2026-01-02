Interest
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Hold Your Horses Part VI
Many people are familiar with the 12 Chinese zodiac animals, but they are just half the story. The 12 animals are part of a 60-year “stems-and-branches” cycle. So, while we usually call 2026 the Year of the Horse, we are specifically in the Year of the Yang Fire Horse. In Japan, there is a myth that girls born in the Year of the Yang Fire Horse will shorten the lives of their husbands. But the New Year's greetings from the anime and manga worlds are extending our lives. So, extend our lives with Yang Fire Horse New Year's greetings.
Akashic Records of bastard magic instructor
明けましておめでとうございます
明けましておめでとうございます
╰━━━━━━━ｖ━━━━━━━╯
２０２６年も #ロクアカ をよろしくお願いします❗️
╭━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━╮
Happy New Year
╰━━━━━━━ｖ━━━━━━━╯
We look forward to your continued support of Akashic Reecords in 2026.
Captain Tsubasa
Happy New Year お年玉プレゼント🎍
新年を記念して「夢球(期限付き：2026/2/5 13:59) x200」や「SSR若林 源三」などをプレゼント🎁
1/31(土)15:59まで🎵
アプリは👉https://t.co/angX1JX7Zi#たたかえドリームチーム
Happy New Year! New Year's Otoshidama Gift🎍
To celebrate the new year, we're giving away “Dream Balls (Expires: 2/5/2026 13:59) x200” and “SSR Genzo Wakabayashi”🎁
Until 1/31 (Sat) 15:59🎵
Digimon Time Strangers
■━━━━━━━━━□
┃ 謹賀新年🎍 ┃
□━━━━━━━━━■
あけましておめでとうございます！🌄
『デジモンストーリー タイムストレンジャー』は昨年に発売を迎え、
おかげさまで非常に多くのエージェントの皆様に楽しんでいただいております。
■━━━━━━━━━□
┃Happy New Year🎍 ┃
□━━━━━━━━━■
Happy New Year!🌄
Digimon Story: Time Stranger's launched last year and thanks to you it has been enjoyed by countless Agents.
We will continue to develop the game in 2026, so we hope for your continued support!✨
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
Korone Inugami
おぎたら年変わってた！！！！
happy knew yearrrrrrrrrrr✨🎍🐶🎍✨
Mayumi Kato (Yaseppochi to Futoccho)
Kodansha
新年あけましておめでとうございます。
講談社は今年も「おもしろくて、ためになる」物語をお届けします。
2026年もどうぞよろしくお願いいたします。#謹賀新年
Happy New Year!
Kodansha will continue to bring you entertaining and informative stories this year.
We look forward to your continued support in 2026.
Love Live!
Mokumokuren (The Summer Hikaru Died)
Masami Ōbari
改めまして、新年明けましておめでとうございます🌅
かんブレくん、今年は馬モードにチェンジしてもらいました🤖🤙✨🐴#午年 #謹賀新年 #2026年 #かんブレくん
Once again, Happy New Year!🌅
This year Kanbre-kun has switched to horse mode!🤖🤙✨🐴
Etsushi Ogawa (Chūka Ichiban! Kiwami)
Onakasuita (Chan-pen to Mama-pen no Heibon dakedo Shiawase na Hibi)
一緒に年越しをしたかったけど
Wanted to see the New Year together, but
Penguin Box (Odekake Kozame)
うまうま
Pragmata
REMOW
Takako Shimura
Shindo L (TSF Monogatari)
明けましておめでとうございます。
本年も宜しくお願いします。
Happy New Year.
I look forward to you continued support this year.
Yōichi Takahashi (Captain Tsubasa)
The Amazing Digital Circus
Happy New Year！！ 🎍🌟
素晴らしき新年の幕開けだ！ 今年も出口のない... いや、終わりなき興奮とアドベンチャーが待っているはず✨
サーカスのみんなの今年の抱負ものぞいてみよう👀#アメデジ2026年#AmazingDigitalCircus #アメイジングデジタルサーカス #アメデジ
Happy New Year!!🎍🌟
It's the start of a wonderful new year! This year also promises endless… no, limitless excitement and adventure!✨
Ugoku! Neko Mukashi Banashi
新年あけまして
おめでとうございますにゃ！🐱
今年もたくさんのねこが
様々な昔話や童話に登場します🎍
2026年も『うごく！ねこむかしばなし』を
2026年も『うごく！ねこむかしばなし』を
どうぞよろしくお願いいたしますにゃ🐾#ねこむかしばなし #謹賀新年2026 #2026年
Happy Mew Year!🐱
This year, many cats will appear in various folk tales and fairy tales.🎍
We look forward to your continued support of Ugoku! Neko Mukashi Banashi in 2026, meow!🐾
