Emaqi Releases Oedo Fire Slayer, 'Can I Touch Those, Mino?' More Manga in English

AI localization company Orange Inc. announced on January 9 that that it is adding the following manga in English to its e-bookstore service " emaqi " in January:

Image courtesy of emaqi

Title: Oedo Fire Slayer

Creator: Shōgo Imamura (story), Shinobu Seguchi (art)

Synopsis: Once hailed as “The Phoenix,” Edo's greatest fire slayer, Gengo Matsunaga has fallen from grace. After a fateful incident forced his retirement, he now lives as a penniless ronin with his wife Miyuki. But when an unexpected offer arrives from the Dewa Shinjo domain— ”Return as fire brigade chief and save Edo once more” —Gengo's fighting spirit reignites.

With mysterious fires threatening lives throughout the city, he resolves to become a fire slayer once again. Rebuilding the nearly-decimated brigade mockingly called the “Ragtag Hawks,” Gengo stands against the raging infernos to protect Edo and its people!! Will The Phoenix rise from the ashes to save the city he once swore to protect?

emaqi started releasing the manga in English digitally in July 2025, but this new release is for the manga's first compiled volume.

Image courtesy of emaqi

Title: Can I Touch Those, Mino?

Creator: Yō Ikoma

Synopsis: Mino, the mysterious girl who sits beside Sota in class, has a little “something” on her head that Sota can't help but notice. But as his gaze follows her, even more curious things about her just keep popping up…?! Spend time with the well-developed and mysterious Mino in this super exciting, slice-of-life comedy!!

This digital edition includes an exclusive bonus page at the end of the volume.

Image courtesy of emaqi

Title: Curious People: Welcome to the Folklore Club

Creator: Keito Yoshikawa

Synopsis: Tokyo, 1989... Jun Kuwako, a college student who moved to the city from the boonies, has a mysterious power to see things that no one else can. Determined to finally enjoy his dream college life, Jun hides his mysterious power only to find himself invited into the Folklore Club. And so begins Jun's journey into the mysterious world of folklore with the eccentric members of the Folklore Club! A coming-of-age story set in the Showa Period!

Source: Press release