Manga Plus Adds Goodbye My Idol School Idol Comedy Manga

Series debuted on November 6

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service announced on Wednesday it has licensed Yuto Ito's Goodbye My Idol ( Sayonara Boku no Idol ) manga for release in English.

Image via Manga Plus' X/Twitter account © 2019 Shueisha Inc., Yuto Ito

The publisher describes the series:

The story is set in a high school "Idol Club." Mitsuki Tsunoda, an idol otaku high school boy, suddenly becomes a girl—but only physically. Soon after, his favorite former idol, who once disappeared from the spotlight, appears right before him! Aiming for the top with your favorite idol! A gender-bender school idol comedy begins!

Ito launched the series in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine on November 6. Shueisha will ship the first volume on March 18.