Manga Plus Adds Goodbye My Idol School Idol Comedy Manga
posted on by Anita Tai
Series debuted on November 6
The official X (formerly Twitter) account for Shueisha's MANGA Plus service announced on Wednesday it has licensed Yuto Ito's Goodbye My Idol (Sayonara Boku no Idol) manga for release in English.
The publisher describes the series:
The story is set in a high school "Idol Club." Mitsuki Tsunoda, an idol otaku high school boy, suddenly becomes a girl—but only physically. Soon after, his favorite former idol, who once disappeared from the spotlight, appears right before him! Aiming for the top with your favorite idol! A gender-bender school idol comedy begins!
Ito launched the series in Shueisha's Young Jump magazine on November 6. Shueisha will ship the first volume on March 18.
Source: MANGA Plus' X/Twitter account