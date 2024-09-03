Orange Inc. Launches e-Bookstore Service emaqi in U.S., Canada; Reveals Partnership with Shueisha

AI localization company Orange Inc. launched its new e-bookstore service "emaqi" in the United States and Canada on Tuesday. The company also announced its partnership with Shueisha to localize one-shot manga stories from Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ manga magazine service.

The "emaqi" platform features approximately 6,000 volumes of manga from 13 publishers in its launch, with plans to add at least one new title previously unpublished in English every week.

Orange Inc. announced that it has secured translation, publishing, and distribution rights from publishers including Shonengahosha , Futabasha , and Akita Publishing . The company also acquired distribution rights from Kodansha USA Publishing .

The company's partnership with Shueisha to localize one-shot manga from Shonen Jump+ will allow readers to read newly translated stories in English several times a week, for free. Both the emaqi and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus services will simultaneously publish the one-shot manga. MANGA Plus had announced its new program to release all one-shots from the Shonen Jump+ service in English simultaneously on Sunday.

Readers can create a free account on emaqi and access the platform's wide range of content. Each manga has a detailed synopsis, and sample chapters or previews that are available for readers to try out. Readers can buy individual volumes of a manga title, or subscribe to an ongoing series directly through the platform.

emaqi is web-based, and Orange is considering launching the service as a mobile app next year.

Some of the manga titles that are immediately available on the platform include:

Donketsu

Shonengahosha

Title:Artist: Taashi (or Ta-shi)Publisher:Synopsis: The protagonist is the ultimate outlaw. This exhilarating yakuza manga follows a low-ranking gangster with no prospects for advancement in the underworld as he rampages freely through society. A 100-percent thrilling tale of chivalry and chaos...

Anjo the Mischievous Gal

Shonengahosha

Title:Artist:Publisher:Synopsis: A diligent, unassuming boy in class finds himself constantly approached by Anjo, a trendy and attractive gal. A heart-pounding adolescent romantic comedy!

Even if you don't do it

Futabasha

Title:Artist:Publisher:Synopsis: While not exactly on bad terms with her husband, something is missing... This work realistically portrays the psychological struggles of two couples dealing with sexless marriages.

KIMONGAI -City of Demons-

Shonengahosha

Title:Artist: Kōichi NagataPublisher:Synopsis: After suffering an unjust tragedy, the protagonist gains immense power in exchange for his soul. This battle-action manga depicts an epic struggle against a colossal destiny.

The Morning After

Shonengahosha

Title:Artist: Kenichi OkuyamaPublisher:Synopsis: After spending the night together, special bittersweet breakfasts are shared. This is a collection of short stories featuring slightly melancholic gourmet love tales.

Tokyo Girl

Shonengahosha

Title:Artist:Publisher:Synopsis: A kaleidoscope of human stories set in Tokyo, where the characters struggle between their true feelings and reason... A short omnibus comic featuring adults who can't be honest with themselves.

The Vermilion Mask

Shuiro no Kamen

Shonengahosha

Title:Story: Dr.PoroArtist: Nabana NabaPublisher:Synopsis: The mask possesses a will of its own — This classic battle fantasy follows the journey of a young mask merchant who crafts masks that grant abilities when worn. What lies in his past, and what is the true purpose of his journey?

Can I take your photo?

Shonengahosha

Title:Artist:Publisher:Synopsis: A high school girl struggling with self-confidence discovers photography, connecting with the world through her camera lens. This unique slice-of-life manga portrays the interactions between girls through their shared hobby of photography.

Liverleaf

Futabasha

Title:Artist:Publisher:Synopsis: A girl transfers to a school in a snow-covered rural town, only to face relentless bullying. This psychological horror manga depicts her shocking and gruesome revenge in vivid detail, delivering a chilling tale of retribution.

Bachi-Bachi

Akita Publishing

Title:Artist: Takahiro SatōPublisher:Synopsis: Betrayed and exiled from the sumo world, a famous sumo wrestler left behind a son who carries his father's final words etched in his heart. This authentic sumo manga depicts the son's struggle to reach the pinnacle of the sumo world - the rank of Yokozuna - in order to fulfill his father's wishes.

Orange Inc.

Orange Inc.

The emaqi platform will feature manga titles that were previously released in English, and also titles exclusively translated by's in-house studio,stated that to enhance efficiency and ensure high-volume, consistent-quality translations, it will "leverage AI-assisted translation to support [its] in-house team of approximately 20 human translators." The company added that to "maintain the integrity of the original works and build trust with the readers, artists and publishers over time, no more than 10 percent of the content on emaqi will be translated using AI support at launch, as the team continues to evaluate and refine its approach for the future."

Orange Inc. was founded in April 2021, and announced in July 2023 it had raised US$1.8 million. The company established its headquarters in the U.S. in March 2024.

The company is involved in the social media localization of the Neko Oji: The Guy that got Reincarnated as a Cat manga.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service began releasing Daisuke Miyata 's Rugby Rumble ( Saikyō no Uta ) manga in English in October 2023, crediting Orange Inc. along with Media Do Co., Ltd. for lettering and editing. After a backlash on social media about the lettering quality, MANGA Plus released a new version within a week, crediting the manga's translator Mei Amaki (Mugen Creations LLC.) as letterer and editor alongside Orange Inc. and Media Do .

Several Japanese companies have recently started translating manga into English using AI or machine translation.

Bushiroad announced in December that it would use the Mantra Engine to machine-translate Kore Yamazaki 's The Ancient Magus Bride and Ghost and Witch manga.

TO Books launched an English version of its Corona EX manga website in April as a paid subscription service, featuring both previous translations of its works from various English publishers (such as Seven Seas Entertainment or J-Novel Club ), as well as works machine-translated through Google Translate, which the site admits may possibly contain errors. The service has a US$4.50 monthly subscription cost.

The Nikkei newspaper reported on August 1 that Shogakukan will release a new app in the U.S. and Canada titled "Novelous" (spelling not confirmed) that will use AI translation to release light novel series in English. The app is slated to launch this year.

The app will also use Mantra's AI-assisted translation system. Shogakukan invested in Mantra in June. Nikkei stated the app will allegedly cut translation costs in half while also increasing the output of light novels in English.

