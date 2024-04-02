TO Books Launches English Corona EX Manga Site With Machine Translation

Fukatsu's The Swordwoman With Curse manga posted using Google Translate

Image via Corona EX website ©TO Books

Japanese publisherlaunched the English version of its Corona EX manga website on Monday as a paid subscription service, featuring both previous translations of its works from various English publishers (such asor), as well as works machine-translated through Google Translate, which the site admits to possibly contain errors. The service has a US$4.50 monthly subscription cost.

The site currently contains the Ascendance of a Bookworm manga, the Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: The Youthful Journey manga, The Swordwoman With Curse manga, and The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash . The individual page for each work on the site indicates whether it contains translations previously released by other companies, or if it contains content translated using Google Translate. Of the four listed works, Fukatsu's The Swordwoman With Curse is listed as using Google Translate, while all three other titles use prior translations by J-Novel Club or Seven Seas Entertainment .

The machine-translated The Swordwoman With Curse manga contains entire untranslated panels and text (often handwritten), among other errors.

The service will leave bonus material, such as short manga, short novels, or author afterwords untranslated.

Bushiroad previously annouced in December that it would use the Mantra Engine to machine-translate Kore Yamazaki 's The Ancient Magus' Bride and Ghost and Witch manga.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service began releasing Daisuke Miyata 's Rugby Rumble ( Saikyō no Uta ) manga in English last October, crediting the AI localization company " Orange Inc. " along with Media Do Co., Ltd. for lettering and editing. After a backlash on social media about the lettering quality, MANGA Plus released a new version within a week, crediting Amaki as letterer and editor alongside Orange and Media Do .

Source: Corona EX website via Siliconera





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.