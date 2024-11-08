Shishamo, Satō. Perform Themes for 'Hana wa Saku, Shura no Gotoku' TV Anime

Series debuts in January

FLOWER AND ASURA

The official website for the television anime of writerand artist's) manga revealed the show's theme song artists on Friday. The bandwill perform the opening theme song "Jibun Kakumei" (My Own Revolution), and singer-songwriter Satō. will perform the ending theme song "Rōrō" (Resonant).

The anime will premiere in January on Nippon TV , BS NTV , and other television channels.

The anime will star:

Ayumu Uwano (episode director for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II , ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister! , Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- ) is directing the anime at Studio Bind . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Do It Yourself!! , Dropkick on My Devil! , That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ) is in charge of series scripts, and Kou Aine ( Comet Freyline: Prologue ) is designing the characters. Kou Aine and Satoshi Shimada are chief animation directors and Masaru Yokoyama is composing the music.

The manga's story is set in Tonakishima, a small island with a population of 600. Hana, a high school girl who lives on the island, loves recitals, and holds regular reading sessions for the island's children. Mizuki, the president of the Broadcasting Club, senses Hana's power to attract people through her reading and invites her to join the club. Hana joins the Broadcasting Club and experiences many firsts with the other members.

Takeda ( Sound! Euphonium ) and Musshu ( Furidashi ni Ochiro ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in June 2021. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in January 2022, and the seventh volume on June 19.