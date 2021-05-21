Sound! Euphonium's Ayano Takeda, Musshu Launch New Manga

Hana wa Saku, Shura no Gotoku debuts on June 18

This year's June issue of Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine revealed on Thursday that Ayano Takeda ( Sound! Euphonium , pictured right) and Musshu ( Furidashi ni Ochiru ) will launch a new manga titled Hana wa Saku, Shura no Gotoku (The Flower Blooms, Like Ashura) in the magazine's next issue on June 18. Takeda is writing the story for their first manga series, and Musshu is illustrating. The manga will open with color pages.

Themagazine teases that the story will be about high school students whose hearts grow on the broadcasting stage.

Takeda released the first Sound! Euphonium novel in 2013, and the first anime season adapts its story. She followed up the original novel with the Hibike! Euphonium 2 Kitauji Kōkō Suisōgaku-Bu no Ichiban Nagai Natsu (The Kitauji High School Concert Band's Longest Summer) novel in March 2015, then the Hibike! Euphonium 2 Kitauji Kōkō Suisōgaku-Bu, Saidai no Kiki (The Kitauji High School Concert Band's Worst Disaster) novel in April 2015, and then the Hibike! Euphonium 2 Kitauji Kōkō Suisōgaku-Bu no Himitsu no Hanashi (The Kitauji High School Concert Band's Secret Story) short story collection in June 2015. Takeda released the two-part novel spinoff Rikka Kōkō Marching Band e Yōkoso! (Welcome to the Rikka High School Marching Band) in August and September 2016, focusing on the character Azusa Sasaki and Rikka High School (based on the real-life nationally renowned Tachibana High School Marching Band).

Takeda wrote a two-part sequel novel to her Sound! Euphonium novels subtitled "Haran no Dai-ni Gakushō" (The Turbulent Second Movement). The new story takes place during Kumiko's second year. The story introduces new first year characters. The two volumes shipped in August and October 2017. The series also has three short story collection books. Takeda published two new novels for the series collectively titled Hibike! Euphonium - Kitauji Suisōgaku-bu, Ketsui no Saishū Gakushō (Sound! Euphonium - The Kitauji Concert Band's Decisive Final Movement) in 2019.

Musshu launched Furidashi ni Ochiru in May 2017. The manga centers on Hato Aoi, a 16-year-old high school girl who just wants to enjoy her school life. But it turns out she doesn't really act like a high school girl. The manga is a light story about a girl who tries her hardest to become a real high school girl.