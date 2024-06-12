Ayano Takeda, Musshu's 'Hana wa Saku, Shura no Gotoku' Manga Gets TV Anime in 2025

A website opened to announce the television anime adaptation of writer Ayano Takeda ( Sound! Euphonium ) and artist Musshu 's ( Furidashi ni Ochiro ) Hana wa Saku, Shura no Gotoku ( FLOWER AND ASURA ) manga on Wednesday. The website also revealed the anime's teaser visual, main cast, main staff, and 2025 premiere.

Musshu drew an illustration to celebrate the announcement:

The anime will star Minori Fujidera as Hana Haruyama (right in the teaser visual), and Miyuri Shimabukuro as Mizuki Usurai (left in teaser visual).

Ayumu Uwano (episode director for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II , ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister! , Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- ) is directing the anime at Studio Bind . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Do It Yourself!! , Dropkick on My Devil! , That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ) is in charge of series scripts, and Kou Aine ( Comet Freyline: Prologue ) is designing the characters.

The manga's story is set in Tonakishima, a small island with a population of 600. Hana, a high school girl who lives on the island, loves recitals, and holds regular reading sessions for the island's children. Mizuki, the president of the Broadcasting Club, senses Hana's power to attract people through her reading and invites her to join the club. Hana joins the Broadcasting Club and experiences many firsts with the other members.

Takeda and Musshu launched the manga in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in June 2021. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in January 2022, and the seventh volume will ship on June 19.

Takeda released the first Sound! Euphonium novel in 2013, and the first anime season adapts its story. She followed up the original novel with the Hibike! Euphonium 2 Kitauji Kōkō Suisōgaku-Bu no Ichiban Nagai Natsu (The Kitauji High School Concert Band's Longest Summer) novel in March 2015, then the Hibike! Euphonium 2 Kitauji Kōkō Suisōgaku-Bu, Saidai no Kiki (The Kitauji High School Concert Band's Worst Disaster) novel in April 2015, and then the Hibike! Euphonium 2 Kitauji Kōkō Suisōgaku-Bu no Himitsu no Hanashi (The Kitauji High School Concert Band's Secret Story) short story collection in June 2015. Takeda released the two-part novel spinoff Rikka Kōkō Marching Band e Yōkoso! (Welcome to the Rikka High School Marching Band) in August and September 2016, focusing on the character Azusa Sasaki and Rikka High School (based on the real-life nationally renowned Tachibana High School Marching Band).

Takeda wrote a two-part sequel novel to her Sound! Euphonium novels subtitled "Haran no Dai-ni Gakushō" (The Turbulent Second Movement). The new story takes place during Kumiko's second year. The story introduces new first year characters. The two volumes shipped in August and October 2017. The series also has three short story collection books. Takeda published two new novels for the series collectively titled Hibike! Euphonium - Kitauji Suisōgaku-bu, Ketsui no Saishū Gakushō (Sound! Euphonium - The Kitauji Concert Band's Decisive Final Movement) in 2019.

The third and latest season of the Sound! Euphonium anime premiered oon April 7. The anime adapts Kumiko's third year in high school. Takeda published the story of Kumiko's third year in high school in two novel volumes. The first volume shipped in April 2019 and the second volume shipped in June 2019.

Musshu launched Furidashi ni Ochiru in May 2017. The manga centers on Hato Aoi, a 16-year-old high school girl who just wants to enjoy her school life. But it turns out she doesn't really act like a high school girl. The manga is a light story about a girl who tries her hardest to become a real high school girl.