'Hana wa Saku, Shura no Gotoku' Anime's 1st Video Reveals More Cast, Staff, January Debut

The official website for the television anime of writer Ayano Takeda and artist Musshu 's Hana wa Saku, Shura no Gotoku ( FLOWER AND ASURA ) manga revealed on Wednesday the anime's first promotional video and key visual. The website and video announce more cast and staff members and the anime's January premiere on Nippon TV , BS NTV , and other television channels.

The newly announced cast members are:

Fūka Izumi as An Natsue

Shōya Chiba as Shūdai Tōga

Seiichirō Yamashita as Matsuyuki Akiyama

Kiyono Yasuno as Ryōko Totonoi

Taito Ban as Setarō Hakoyama

The newly announced staff members include:

The anime starsas Hana Haruyama andas Mizuki Usurai.

Ayumu Uwano (episode director for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II , ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister! , Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- ) is directing the anime at Studio Bind . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Do It Yourself!! , Dropkick on My Devil! , That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ) is in charge of series scripts, and Kou Aine ( Comet Freyline: Prologue ) is designing the characters.

The manga's story is set in Tonakishima, a small island with a population of 600. Hana, a high school girl who lives on the island, loves recitals, and holds regular reading sessions for the island's children. Mizuki, the president of the Broadcasting Club, senses Hana's power to attract people through her reading and invites her to join the club. Hana joins the Broadcasting Club and experiences many firsts with the other members.

Takeda ( Sound! Euphonium ) and Musshu ( Furidashi ni Ochiro ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in June 2021. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in January 2022, and the seventh volume on June 19.

Takeda released the first Sound! Euphonium novel in 2013, and the first anime season adapts its story. She followed up the original novel with the Hibike! Euphonium 2 Kitauji Kōkō Suisōgaku-Bu no Ichiban Nagai Natsu (The Kitauji High School Concert Band's Longest Summer) novel in March 2015, then the Hibike! Euphonium 2 Kitauji Kōkō Suisōgaku-Bu, Saidai no Kiki (The Kitauji High School Concert Band's Worst Disaster) novel in April 2015, and then the Hibike! Euphonium 2 Kitauji Kōkō Suisōgaku-Bu no Himitsu no Hanashi (The Kitauji High School Concert Band's Secret Story) short story collection in June 2015. Takeda released the two-part novel spinoff Rikka Kōkō Marching Band e Yōkoso! (Welcome to the Rikka High School Marching Band) in August and September 2016, focusing on the character Azusa Sasaki and Rikka High School (based on the real-life nationally renowned Tachibana High School Marching Band).

Takeda wrote a two-part sequel novel to her Sound! Euphonium novels subtitled "Haran no Dai-ni Gakushō" (The Turbulent Second Movement). The new story takes place during Kumiko's second year. The story introduces new first year characters. The two volumes shipped in August and October 2017. The series also has three short story collection books. Takeda published two new novels for the series collectively titled Hibike! Euphonium - Kitauji Suisōgaku-bu, Ketsui no Saishū Gakushō (Sound! Euphonium - The Kitauji Concert Band's Decisive Final Movement) in 2019.

The third and latest season of the Sound! Euphonium anime premiered on April 7. The anime adapts Kumiko's third year in high school. Takeda published the story of Kumiko's third year in high school in two novel volumes. The first volume shipped in April 2019 and the second volume shipped in June 2019.

Musshu launched Furidashi ni Ochiru in May 2017. The manga centers on Hato Aoi, a 16-year-old high school girl who just wants to enjoy her school life. But it turns out she doesn't really act like a high school girl. The manga is a light story about a girl who tries her hardest to become a real high school girl.