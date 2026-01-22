News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 18-24

posted on by Alex Mateo
Girls und Panzer das Finale Part 4, A Time Slip of 10000 Years: Prime Rose anime; Betrothed to My Sister's Ex, Scenes From Awajima manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
A Time Slip of 10000 Years: Prime Rose BDCite AnimEigo US$24.95 January 20
Girls und Panzer das Finale Part 4 BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$29.98 January 20

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
After God Graphic Novel (GN) 8Please Viz Media US$14.99 January 20
Ajin - Demi-Human Complete GN 6Cite Vertical US$19.95 January 20
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World’s Strongest GN 15AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 January 20
ATOM: The Beginning GN 13Please Titan US$12.99 January 20
The Ayakashi Hunter's Tainted Bride GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 January 20
Betrothed to My Sister's Ex GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 20
Blue Lock GN 26Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 January 20
The Blue Wolves of Mibu GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 January 20
Bocchi the Rock! Comic Anthology GN 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 January 20
Bride of the Barrier Master GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 20
Bungō Stray Dogs GN 26Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 20
Cats With Jobs GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 20
Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! GN 15Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 January 20
The Climber GN 4Please Viz Media US$22.99 January 20
The Cursed Sword Master's Harem Life: By the Sword, For the Sword GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 20
Dead Mount Death Play Side Story: Phantom Solitaire’s Art of Disguising Oneself as a Supernatural Being GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 20
Double the Trouble, Twice as Nice GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 20
Dungeon Builder: The Demon King's Labyrinth is a Modern City! GN 12Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 20
Gachiakuta GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 January 20
The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend GN 10Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 20
Goblin Slayer Side Story: Year One GN 13Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 20
Hakumei & Mikochi - Tiny Little Life in the Woods GN 13Please Yen Press US$15.00 January 20
Heterogenia Linguistico GN 6Please Yen Press US$15.00 January 20
Hi, I'm a Witch, and My Crush Wants Me to Make a Love Potion GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 20
HIKARI-MAN Omnibus GN 7-8Please Seven Seas US$27.99 January 20
Immortality and Punishment GN 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 January 20
In Another World With My Smartphone GN 15Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 20
Kei x Yaku: Bound by Law GN 10Please Yen Press US$13.99 January 20
Killed Again, Mr. Detective? GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 20
Kindergarten WARS GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 20
Kingdom GN 3Please Viz Media US$14.99 January 20
Konosuba: Even More Explosions on This Wonderful World! GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 20
Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero GN 10Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 20
Li’l Miss Vampire Can’t Suck Right GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 20
Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. GN 11Please Viz Media US$14.99 January 20
The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious GN 8Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 20
Maiden of the Needle GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 20
Merry Witches' Life GN 3Please Tokyopop US$13.99 January 20
Minato's Laundromat GN 6Please Yen Press US$15.00 January 20
My New Life as a Cat GN 12Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 20
Nezumi's First Love GN 2Please Vertical US$13.95 January 20
The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter GN 6Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 20
The Ragnarok System of the Desperate Reincarnated Demon Lord and the Seven Aggressive Maidens GN 2Please Yen Press US$14.00 January 20
Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl GN 5Please Yen Press US$32.00 January 20
Record of Ragnarok GN 17Please Viz Media US$14.99 January 20
Red River Omnibus GN 6Please Viz Media US$16.99 January 20
Reincarnated as a Sword GN 16Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 20
Rooster Fighter GN 9Please Viz Media US$14.99 January 20
Scenes From Awajima GN 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 January 20
Shadows House GN 10Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 20
Sheeta's Little Big World GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 January 20
Sister and Giant: A Young Lady Is Reborn in Another World GN 5Please Yen Press US$15.00 January 20
Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You GN 6Please Square Enix US$12.99 January 20
Someone's Girlfriend GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 20
Strategic Lovers GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 20
Sword Art Online Re:Aincrad GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 20
Triage X GN 29Please Yen Press US$14.00 January 20
Trillion Game GN 9Please Viz Media US$14.99 January 20
Undead Unluck GN 23Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 20
Unnamed Memory GN 7Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 20
The Villainess Stans the Heroes: Playing the Antagonist to Support Her Faves! GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 20
The Way of the Househusband GN 15Please Viz Media US$14.99 January 20
When I Became a Commoner, They Broke Off Our Engagement! GN 6Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 20
Yandere Dark Elf: She Chased Me All the Way From Another World! GN 4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 20

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
After God GN 8Please Viz Media US$10.99 January 20
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World’s Strongest GN 15Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 20
ATOM: The Beginning GN 13Cite Titan US$8.99 January 20
The Ayakashi Hunter's Tainted Bride GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha USA US$7.99 January 20
Betrothed to My Sister's Ex GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 20
The Blue Wolves of Mibu GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 20
Bocchi the Rock! Comic Anthology GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 20
Bride of the Barrier Master GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 20
Bungō Stray Dogs GN 26Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 20
Cats With Jobs GN 2Please Seven Seas US$6.99 January 20
Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! GN 15Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 January 20
The Climber GN 4Please Viz Media US$15.99 January 20
The Cursed Sword Master's Harem Life: By the Sword, For the Sword GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 20
Dead Mount Death Play Side Story: Phantom Solitaire’s Art of Disguising Oneself as a Supernatural Being GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 20
Death's Daughter and the Ebony Blade GN 7Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 21
Double the Trouble, Twice as Nice GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 20
Dungeon Builder: The Demon King's Labyrinth is a Modern City! GN 12Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 20
The Fearsome Witch Teaches in Another World: Ms. Aoi's Lesson Plans GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 21
Gachiakuta GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 20
The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 20
Goblin Slayer Side Story: Year One GN 13Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 20
Hakumei & Mikochi - Tiny Little Life in the Woods GN 13Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 20
Heterogenia Linguistico GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 20
Hi, I'm a Witch, and My Crush Wants Me to Make a Love Potion GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 20
HIKARI-MAN Omnibus GN 7-8Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 20
Immortality and Punishment GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 20
In Another World With My Smartphone GN 15Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 20
Kei x Yaku: Bound by Law GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 20
Killed Again, Mr. Detective? GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 20
Kindergarten WARS GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 20
Kingdom GN 3Please Viz Media US$10.99 January 20
Konosuba: Even More Explosions on This Wonderful World! GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 20
Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero GN 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 20
Li’l Miss Vampire Can’t Suck Right GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 20
Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. GN 11Please Viz Media US$10.99 January 20
The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 20
Maiden of the Needle GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 20
Matcha Made in Heaven GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 20
Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 19Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 20
Merry Witches' Life GN 3Please Tokyopop US$7.99 January 20
Minato's Laundromat GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 20
My New Life as a Cat GN 12Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 20
My Wife is a Little Intimidating GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 20
Nezumi's First Love GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 January 20
The Otome Heroine's Fight for Survival GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 21
The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 20
The Ragnarok System of the Desperate Reincarnated Demon Lord and the Seven Aggressive Maidens GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 20
Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl GN 5Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 20
Record of Ragnarok GN 17Please Viz Media US$10.99 January 20
Reincarnated as a Sword GN 16Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 20
Rooster Fighter GN 9Please Viz Media US$10.99 January 20
Sailor Zombie GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 20
Scenes From Awajima GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 20
Shadows House GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 20
Sheeta's Little Big World GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 January 20
Sister and Giant: A Young Lady Is Reborn in Another World GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 20
Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You GN 6Please Square Enix US$7.99 January 20
Someone's Girlfriend GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 20
Strategic Lovers GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 20
Sword Art Online Re:Aincrad GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 20
Triage X GN 29Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 20
Trillion Game GN 9Please Viz Media US$10.99 January 20
Undead Unluck GN 23Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 20
Unnamed Memory GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 20
The Villainess Stans the Heroes: Playing the Antagonist to Support Her Faves! GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 20
The Way of the Househusband GN 15Please Viz Media US$10.99 January 20
When I Became a Commoner, They Broke Off Our Engagement! GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 20
Yandere Dark Elf: She Chased Me All the Way From Another World! GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 20
You're So Sloppy, Hotta-sense GN 4Please Omoi US$8.99 January 20
Young Lady Albert Is Courting Disaster GN 7Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 21

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
About a Place in the Kinki Region NovelPlease Yen Press US$24.00 January 20
I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! Novel 10Cite Seven Seas US$15.99 January 20
Betrothed to My Sister's Ex Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 January 20

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
About a Place in the Kinki Region NovelPlease Yen Press US$9.99 January 20
An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 20Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 22
By the Grace of the Gods Novel 17AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 21
Flung into a New World? Time to Lift the 200-Year Curse! Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 22
I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 19
Magical Buffs: The Support Caster is Stronger Than He Realized! Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$7.99 January 22
Making Magic: The Sweet Life of a Witch Who Knows an Infinite MP Loophole Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 21
So Dearly Reckless Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 20
To Another World... with Land Mines! Novel 12Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 23
The Villainess and the Demon Knight Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 22

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Dynasty Warriors: Origins Switch 2 gameAnimeNewsNetwork Koei Tecmo US$59.99 January 22


