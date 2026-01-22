News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 18-24
posted on by Alex Mateo
Girls und Panzer das Finale Part 4, A Time Slip of 10000 Years: Prime Rose anime; Betrothed to My Sister's Ex, Scenes From Awajima manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|A Time Slip of 10000 Years: Prime Rose BDCite
|AnimEigo
|US$24.95
|January 20
|Girls und Panzer das Finale Part 4 BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$29.98
|January 20
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|After God Graphic Novel (GN) 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|January 20
|Ajin - Demi-Human Complete GN 6Cite
|Vertical
|US$19.95
|January 20
|Arifureta - From Commonplace to World’s Strongest GN 15AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 20
|ATOM: The Beginning GN 13Please
|Titan
|US$12.99
|January 20
|The Ayakashi Hunter's Tainted Bride GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|January 20
|Betrothed to My Sister's Ex GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 20
|Blue Lock GN 26Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|January 20
|The Blue Wolves of Mibu GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|January 20
|Bocchi the Rock! Comic Anthology GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 20
|Bride of the Barrier Master GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 20
|Bungō Stray Dogs GN 26Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 20
|Cats With Jobs GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 20
|Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! GN 15Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|January 20
|The Climber GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$22.99
|January 20
|The Cursed Sword Master's Harem Life: By the Sword, For the Sword GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 20
|Dead Mount Death Play Side Story: Phantom Solitaire’s Art of Disguising Oneself as a Supernatural Being GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 20
|Double the Trouble, Twice as Nice GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 20
|Dungeon Builder: The Demon King's Labyrinth is a Modern City! GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 20
|Gachiakuta GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|January 20
|The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 20
|Goblin Slayer Side Story: Year One GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 20
|Hakumei & Mikochi - Tiny Little Life in the Woods GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 20
|Heterogenia Linguistico GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 20
|Hi, I'm a Witch, and My Crush Wants Me to Make a Love Potion GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 20
|HIKARI-MAN Omnibus GN 7-8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$27.99
|January 20
|Immortality and Punishment GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 20
|In Another World With My Smartphone GN 15Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 20
|Kei x Yaku: Bound by Law GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|January 20
|Killed Again, Mr. Detective? GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 20
|Kindergarten WARS GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 20
|Kingdom GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|January 20
|Konosuba: Even More Explosions on This Wonderful World! GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 20
|Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 20
|Li’l Miss Vampire Can’t Suck Right GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 20
|Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|January 20
|The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 20
|Maiden of the Needle GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 20
|Merry Witches' Life GN 3Please
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|January 20
|Minato's Laundromat GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 20
|My New Life as a Cat GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 20
|Nezumi's First Love GN 2Please
|Vertical
|US$13.95
|January 20
|The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 20
|The Ragnarok System of the Desperate Reincarnated Demon Lord and the Seven Aggressive Maidens GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.00
|January 20
|Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$32.00
|January 20
|Record of Ragnarok GN 17Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|January 20
|Red River Omnibus GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|January 20
|Reincarnated as a Sword GN 16Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 20
|Rooster Fighter GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|January 20
|Scenes From Awajima GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 20
|Shadows House GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 20
|Sheeta's Little Big World GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|January 20
|Sister and Giant: A Young Lady Is Reborn in Another World GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 20
|Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You GN 6Please
|Square Enix
|US$12.99
|January 20
|Someone's Girlfriend GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 20
|Strategic Lovers GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 20
|Sword Art Online Re:Aincrad GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 20
|Triage X GN 29Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.00
|January 20
|Trillion Game GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|January 20
|Undead Unluck GN 23Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 20
|Unnamed Memory GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 20
|The Villainess Stans the Heroes: Playing the Antagonist to Support Her Faves! GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 20
|The Way of the Househusband GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|January 20
|When I Became a Commoner, They Broke Off Our Engagement! GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 20
|Yandere Dark Elf: She Chased Me All the Way From Another World! GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 20
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|After God GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|January 20
|Arifureta - From Commonplace to World’s Strongest GN 15Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 20
|ATOM: The Beginning GN 13Cite
|Titan
|US$8.99
|January 20
|The Ayakashi Hunter's Tainted Bride GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha USA
|US$7.99
|January 20
|Betrothed to My Sister's Ex GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 20
|The Blue Wolves of Mibu GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 20
|Bocchi the Rock! Comic Anthology GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 20
|Bride of the Barrier Master GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 20
|Bungō Stray Dogs GN 26Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 20
|Cats With Jobs GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$6.99
|January 20
|Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! GN 15Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|January 20
|The Climber GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$15.99
|January 20
|The Cursed Sword Master's Harem Life: By the Sword, For the Sword GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 20
|Dead Mount Death Play Side Story: Phantom Solitaire’s Art of Disguising Oneself as a Supernatural Being GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 20
|Death's Daughter and the Ebony Blade GN 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 21
|Double the Trouble, Twice as Nice GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 20
|Dungeon Builder: The Demon King's Labyrinth is a Modern City! GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 20
|The Fearsome Witch Teaches in Another World: Ms. Aoi's Lesson Plans GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 21
|Gachiakuta GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 20
|The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 20
|Goblin Slayer Side Story: Year One GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 20
|Hakumei & Mikochi - Tiny Little Life in the Woods GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 20
|Heterogenia Linguistico GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 20
|Hi, I'm a Witch, and My Crush Wants Me to Make a Love Potion GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 20
|HIKARI-MAN Omnibus GN 7-8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 20
|Immortality and Punishment GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 20
|In Another World With My Smartphone GN 15Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 20
|Kei x Yaku: Bound by Law GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 20
|Killed Again, Mr. Detective? GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 20
|Kindergarten WARS GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 20
|Kingdom GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|January 20
|Konosuba: Even More Explosions on This Wonderful World! GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 20
|Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 20
|Li’l Miss Vampire Can’t Suck Right GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 20
|Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|January 20
|The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 20
|Maiden of the Needle GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 20
|Matcha Made in Heaven GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 20
|Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 19Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 20
|Merry Witches' Life GN 3Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|January 20
|Minato's Laundromat GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 20
|My New Life as a Cat GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 20
|My Wife is a Little Intimidating GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 20
|Nezumi's First Love GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|January 20
|The Otome Heroine's Fight for Survival GN 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 21
|The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 20
|The Ragnarok System of the Desperate Reincarnated Demon Lord and the Seven Aggressive Maidens GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 20
|Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 20
|Record of Ragnarok GN 17Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|January 20
|Reincarnated as a Sword GN 16Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 20
|Rooster Fighter GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|January 20
|Sailor Zombie GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 20
|Scenes From Awajima GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 20
|Shadows House GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 20
|Sheeta's Little Big World GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|January 20
|Sister and Giant: A Young Lady Is Reborn in Another World GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 20
|Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You GN 6Please
|Square Enix
|US$7.99
|January 20
|Someone's Girlfriend GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 20
|Strategic Lovers GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 20
|Sword Art Online Re:Aincrad GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 20
|Triage X GN 29Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 20
|Trillion Game GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|January 20
|Undead Unluck GN 23Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 20
|Unnamed Memory GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 20
|The Villainess Stans the Heroes: Playing the Antagonist to Support Her Faves! GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 20
|The Way of the Househusband GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|January 20
|When I Became a Commoner, They Broke Off Our Engagement! GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 20
|Yandere Dark Elf: She Chased Me All the Way From Another World! GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 20
|You're So Sloppy, Hotta-sense GN 4Please
|Omoi
|US$8.99
|January 20
|Young Lady Albert Is Courting Disaster GN 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 21
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|About a Place in the Kinki Region NovelPlease
|Yen Press
|US$24.00
|January 20
|I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! Novel 10Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|January 20
|Betrothed to My Sister's Ex Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 20
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|About a Place in the Kinki Region NovelPlease
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|January 20
|An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 20Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 22
|By the Grace of the Gods Novel 17AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 21
|Flung into a New World? Time to Lift the 200-Year Curse! Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 22
|I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic Novel 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 19
|Magical Buffs: The Support Caster is Stronger Than He Realized! Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$7.99
|January 22
|Making Magic: The Sweet Life of a Witch Who Knows an Infinite MP Loophole Novel 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 21
|So Dearly Reckless Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 20
|To Another World... with Land Mines! Novel 12Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 23
|The Villainess and the Demon Knight Novel 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 22
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Dynasty Warriors: Origins Switch 2 gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Koei Tecmo
|US$59.99
|January 22
