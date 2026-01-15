News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 11-17
posted on by Alex Mateo
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict, Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! anime; 3 Minute Bodyguard Yoko-chan, Kaijin Fugeki: Kindled Spirits manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Assassination Classroom - The Complete Series - Limited Edition BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$89.98
|January 13
|Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict Limited Edition BDCite
|Viz Media
|US$44.98
|January 13
|Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict Limited Edition BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$64.98
|January 13
|Blue Lock Season 2 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|January 13
|Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train 4K BDPlease
|Aniplex of America
|US$89.98
|January 13
|Elfen Lied Complete Collectionn BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|January 13
|Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|January 13
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|3 Minute Bodyguard Yoko-chan Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please
|Titan
|US$12.99
|January 13
|Adabana GN 2Cite
|Dark Horse
|US$14.99
|January 13
|Beyblade X GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 13
|BL Game Rebirth: My New Life as the Hero’s Younger Brother GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 13
|Bride of the Death God GN 2Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|January 13
|Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|January 13
|Case Closed GN 97Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 13
|Cat's Eye Omnibus GN 2Please
|Kana
|US$29.99
|January 13
|City Hunter Omnibus GN 2Please
|Kana
|US$29.99
|January 13
|Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|January 13
|Diary of a Female Lead: Shujinkou Nikki GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 13
|The Drops of God GN 2Please
|Vertical
|US$19.95
|January 13
|Glasses With a Chance of Delinquent GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 13
|Gushing Over Magical Girls GN 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$16.99
|January 13
|Hope You're Happy, Lemon GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 13
|IDOL x IDOL STORY! GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 13
|Isekai Metaller GN 2Please
|Titan
|US$12.99
|January 13
|Kaijin Fugeki: Kindled Spirits GN 1Please
|Vertical
|US$13.95
|January 13
|Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 13
|Killer Shark in Another World GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 13
|Last Samurai Standing GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|January 13
|Let's Make a Harem in a Zombie World! GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 13
|Magic Maker -How to Create Magic in Another World- GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 13
|Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 13Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 13
|Mechanical Buddy Universe 1.0 GN 1Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|January 13
|Medalist GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|January 13
|Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Fafnir the Recluse GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 13
|Ninja vs. Gokudo GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|January 13
|Parasyte Paperback Collection GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$14.99
|January 13
|The Princess I Loved in My Past Life is Now a Middle-Aged Dad GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 13
|Rebel Hero: I Will Use My Skills to Control the Scheming Princess' Heart and Body GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 13
|Romelia War Chronicle: The Count’s Daughter Rallies an Army in the Wake of Mankind’s Victory GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 13
|Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles GN 11Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|January 13
|Sleeping on Paper Boats GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|January 13
|Snow Angel GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 13
|Star Wars: The Mandalorian: The Manga GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|January 13
|The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 28Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|January 13
|Tsumiki Ogami’s Not-So-Ordinary Life GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 13
|Tune In to the Midnight Heart GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|January 13
|Wonder Boy GN 1 (hardcover)Please
|Yen Press
|US$40.00
|January 13
|Yaiba: Samurai Legend GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|January 13
|Yarichin Bitch Club GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 13
|Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 13
|You Can’t Bluff the Sharp-Eyed Sister GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|January 13
|A Yuri Love Story That Begins with Getting Dumped in a Dream GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 13
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|3 Minute Bodyguard Yoko-chan GN 1Please
|Titan
|US$8.99
|January 13
|Adabana GN 2Cite
|Dark Horse
|US$8.99
|January 13
|And Yet, You Are So Sweet GN 12AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|January 13
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 GN 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 14
|Because I, the True Saint, was Banished, that Country is Done For! GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|January 13
|Beyblade X GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 13
|BL Game Rebirth: My New Life as the Hero’s Younger Brother GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 13
|Bride of the Death God GN 2Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|January 13
|Case Closed GN 97Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 13
|Cat's Eye Omnibus GN 2Please
|Kana
|US$26.99
|January 13
|City Hunter Omnibus GN 2Please
|Kana
|US$26.99
|January 13
|Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|January 13
|Diary of a Female Lead: Shujinkou Nikki GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 13
|Fired? But I Maintain All the Software! GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 14
|Gang King GN 37Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 13
|Glasses With a Chance of Delinquent GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 13
|Hope You're Happy, Lemon GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 13
|How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom GN 13Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 14
|I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I'm the Strongest? I'm Not Even an Adventurer Yet! GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 14
|IDOL x IDOL STORY! GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 13
|Isekai Metaller GN 2Please
|Titan
|US$8.99
|January 13
|Kaijin Fugeki: Kindled Spirits GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|January 13
|Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 13
|Killer Shark in Another World GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 13
|Koigakubo-kun Stole My First Time GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$7.99
|January 13
|Last Samurai Standing GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|January 13
|Let's Make a Harem in a Zombie World! GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 13
|Magic Maker -How to Create Magic in Another World- GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 13
|Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 13Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 13
|Mechanical Buddy Universe 1.0 GN 1Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|January 13
|Medalist GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 13
|Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Fafnir the Recluse GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 13
|My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered —AΩ— GN 12Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 14
|Ninja vs. Gokudo GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 13
|Parasyte Paperback Collection GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 13
|The Princess I Loved in My Past Life is Now a Middle-Aged Dad GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 13
|Rebel Hero: I Will Use My Skills to Control the Scheming Princess' Heart and Body GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 13
|Romelia War Chronicle: The Count’s Daughter Rallies an Army in the Wake of Mankind’s Victory GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 13
|Sleeping on Paper Boats GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 13
|Snow Angel GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 13
|Star Wars: The Mandalorian: The Manga GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|January 13
|The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 28Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|January 13
|Tearmoon Empire GN 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 14
|Tsumiki Ogami’s Not-So-Ordinary Life GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 13
|Tune In to the Midnight Heart GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|January 13
|Undead Girl Murder Farce GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 13
|Wonder Boy GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|January 13
|Yaiba: Samurai Legend GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 13
|Yarichin Bitch Club GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 13
|Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 13
|A Yuri Love Story That Begins with Getting Dumped in a Dream GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 13
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|January 15
|Goblin Slayer Side Story: Year One Novel 4Cite
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 15
|I Shall Survive Using Potions! Novel 10AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|January 15
|Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$24.99
|January 15
|Making Magic: The Sweet Life of a Witch Who Knows an Infinite MP Loophole Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|January 15
|My Quiet Blacksmith Life in Another World Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|January 15
|Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! Novel 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|January 13
|ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! Novel 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$16.99
|January 13
|She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Novel 15Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|January 13
|The World Bows Down Before My Flames: Healing Magic Hits the Max Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|January 15
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Countess Is a Coward No More! This Reincarnated Witch Just Wants a Break Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 12
|EXP Is Golden Novel 4Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 12
|From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman: My Hotshot Disciples Are All Grown Up Now, and They Won’t Leave Me Alone Novel 9AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 16
|Goblin Slayer Side Story: Year One Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|January 15
|A Good Day Starts with Cats and Books NovelPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 15
|Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)! Novel 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 15
|Min-Maxing My TRPG Build in Another World Novel 11 Canto 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 15
|Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon Novel 14Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 16
|Reforming an Icy Final Boss: Getting Back at the Self-Proclaimed Villainess with the Power of Friendship Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 12
|Scooped Up by an S-Rank Adventurer! This White Mage is One Heck of a Healer Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 14
|Sowing Vengeance: The Eldest Son's Disgraceful Green Thumb Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 16
|The Tale of a Little Alchemist Blessed by the Spirits Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 15
|The World Bows Down Before My Flames: Healing Magic Hits the Max Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 15
|Zero Damage Sword Saint: I Enrolled in a Magic School and Wound Up in a Contract with the Demon Queen Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 13
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 2 gameCite
|Nintendo
|US$64.99
|January 15
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails beyond the Horizon Switch 2, Switch, PS5, PS4, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|NIS America
|US$59.99
|January 15
