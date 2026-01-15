News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 11-17

posted on by Alex Mateo
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict, Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! anime; 3 Minute Bodyguard Yoko-chan, Kaijin Fugeki: Kindled Spirits manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Assassination Classroom - The Complete Series - Limited Edition BDPlease Crunchyroll US$89.98 January 13
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict Limited Edition BDCite Viz Media US$44.98 January 13
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict Limited Edition BDAnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$64.98 January 13
Blue Lock Season 2 BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 January 13
Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train 4K BDPlease Aniplex of America US$89.98 January 13
Elfen Lied Complete Collectionn BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 January 13
Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 January 13

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
3 Minute Bodyguard Yoko-chan Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please Titan US$12.99 January 13
Adabana GN 2Cite Dark Horse US$14.99 January 13
Beyblade X GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$11.99 January 13
BL Game Rebirth: My New Life as the Hero’s Younger Brother GN 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 13
Bride of the Death God GN 2Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 January 13
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$15.99 January 13
Case Closed GN 97Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 13
Cat's Eye Omnibus GN 2Please Kana US$29.99 January 13
City Hunter Omnibus GN 2Please Kana US$29.99 January 13
Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga GN 6Please Viz Media US$14.99 January 13
Diary of a Female Lead: Shujinkou Nikki GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 13
The Drops of God GN 2Please Vertical US$19.95 January 13
Glasses With a Chance of Delinquent GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 13
Gushing Over Magical Girls GN 7Please J-Novel Club US$16.99 January 13
Hope You're Happy, Lemon GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 13
IDOL x IDOL STORY! GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 13
Isekai Metaller GN 2Please Titan US$12.99 January 13
Kaijin Fugeki: Kindled Spirits GN 1Please Vertical US$13.95 January 13
Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits GN 11Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 13
Killer Shark in Another World GN 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 13
Last Samurai Standing GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 January 13
Let's Make a Harem in a Zombie World! GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 13
Magic Maker -How to Create Magic in Another World- GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 13
Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 13Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 13
Mechanical Buddy Universe 1.0 GN 1Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 January 13
Medalist GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 January 13
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Fafnir the Recluse GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 13
Ninja vs. Gokudo GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 January 13
Parasyte Paperback Collection GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$14.99 January 13
The Princess I Loved in My Past Life is Now a Middle-Aged Dad GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 13
Rebel Hero: I Will Use My Skills to Control the Scheming Princess' Heart and Body GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 13
Romelia War Chronicle: The Count’s Daughter Rallies an Army in the Wake of Mankind’s Victory GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 13
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles GN 11Please J-Novel Club US$15.99 January 13
Sleeping on Paper Boats GN 2Please Viz Media US$12.99 January 13
Snow Angel GN 3Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 13
Star Wars: The Mandalorian: The Manga GN 3Please Viz Media US$14.99 January 13
The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 28Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 January 13
Tsumiki Ogami’s Not-So-Ordinary Life GN 4Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 13
Tune In to the Midnight Heart GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 January 13
Wonder Boy GN 1 (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$40.00 January 13
Yaiba: Samurai Legend GN 3Please Viz Media US$16.99 January 13
Yarichin Bitch Club GN 6Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 13
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon GN 8Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 13
You Can’t Bluff the Sharp-Eyed Sister GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 January 13
A Yuri Love Story That Begins with Getting Dumped in a Dream GN 8Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 13

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
3 Minute Bodyguard Yoko-chan GN 1Please Titan US$8.99 January 13
Adabana GN 2Cite Dark Horse US$8.99 January 13
And Yet, You Are So Sweet GN 12AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha USA US$12.99 January 13
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 14
Because I, the True Saint, was Banished, that Country is Done For! GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 January 13
Beyblade X GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 13
BL Game Rebirth: My New Life as the Hero’s Younger Brother GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 13
Bride of the Death God GN 2Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 January 13
Case Closed GN 97Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 13
Cat's Eye Omnibus GN 2Please Kana US$26.99 January 13
City Hunter Omnibus GN 2Please Kana US$26.99 January 13
Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga GN 6Please Viz Media US$10.99 January 13
Diary of a Female Lead: Shujinkou Nikki GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 13
Fired? But I Maintain All the Software! GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 14
Gang King GN 37Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 13
Glasses With a Chance of Delinquent GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 13
Hope You're Happy, Lemon GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 13
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom GN 13Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 14
I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I'm the Strongest? I'm Not Even an Adventurer Yet! GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 14
IDOL x IDOL STORY! GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 13
Isekai Metaller GN 2Please Titan US$8.99 January 13
Kaijin Fugeki: Kindled Spirits GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 January 13
Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits GN 11Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 13
Killer Shark in Another World GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 13
Koigakubo-kun Stole My First Time GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$7.99 January 13
Last Samurai Standing GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 January 13
Let's Make a Harem in a Zombie World! GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 13
Magic Maker -How to Create Magic in Another World- GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 13
Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 13Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 13
Mechanical Buddy Universe 1.0 GN 1Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 January 13
Medalist GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 13
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Fafnir the Recluse GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 13
My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered —AΩ— GN 12Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 14
Ninja vs. Gokudo GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 13
Parasyte Paperback Collection GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 13
The Princess I Loved in My Past Life is Now a Middle-Aged Dad GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 13
Rebel Hero: I Will Use My Skills to Control the Scheming Princess' Heart and Body GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 13
Romelia War Chronicle: The Count’s Daughter Rallies an Army in the Wake of Mankind’s Victory GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 13
Sleeping on Paper Boats GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 13
Snow Angel GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 13
Star Wars: The Mandalorian: The Manga GN 3Please Viz Media US$10.99 January 13
The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 28Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 January 13
Tearmoon Empire GN 9Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 14
Tsumiki Ogami’s Not-So-Ordinary Life GN 4Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 13
Tune In to the Midnight Heart GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 January 13
Undead Girl Murder Farce GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 13
Wonder Boy GN 1Please Yen Press US$19.99 January 13
Yaiba: Samurai Legend GN 3Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 13
Yarichin Bitch Club GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 13
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon GN 8Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 13
A Yuri Love Story That Begins with Getting Dumped in a Dream GN 8Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 13

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$15.99 January 15
Goblin Slayer Side Story: Year One Novel 4Cite Yen Press US$15.00 January 15
I Shall Survive Using Potions! Novel 10AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$15.99 January 15
Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$24.99 January 15
Making Magic: The Sweet Life of a Witch Who Knows an Infinite MP Loophole Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$15.99 January 15
My Quiet Blacksmith Life in Another World Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$15.99 January 15
Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! Novel 14Please Seven Seas US$15.99 January 13
ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$16.99 January 13
She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Novel 15Please Seven Seas US$15.99 January 13
The World Bows Down Before My Flames: Healing Magic Hits the Max Novel 3Please Yen Press US$16.00 January 15

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Countess Is a Coward No More! This Reincarnated Witch Just Wants a Break Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 12
EXP Is Golden Novel 4Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 12
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman: My Hotshot Disciples Are All Grown Up Now, and They Won’t Leave Me Alone Novel 9AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 16
Goblin Slayer Side Story: Year One Novel 4Please Yen Press US$7.99 January 15
A Good Day Starts with Cats and Books NovelPlease Seven Seas US$9.99 January 15
Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)! Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 15
Min-Maxing My TRPG Build in Another World Novel 11 Canto 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 15
Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon Novel 14Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 16
Reforming an Icy Final Boss: Getting Back at the Self-Proclaimed Villainess with the Power of Friendship Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 12
Scooped Up by an S-Rank Adventurer! This White Mage is One Heck of a Healer Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 14
Sowing Vengeance: The Eldest Son's Disgraceful Green Thumb Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 16
The Tale of a Little Alchemist Blessed by the Spirits Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 15
The World Bows Down Before My Flames: Healing Magic Hits the Max Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 January 15
Zero Damage Sword Saint: I Enrolled in a Magic School and Wound Up in a Contract with the Demon Queen Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 13

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 2 gameCite Nintendo US$64.99 January 15
The Legend of Heroes: Trails beyond the Horizon Switch 2, Switch, PS5, PS4, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork NIS America US$59.99 January 15


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 4-10
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives