North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 4-10
posted on by Alex Mateo
Oshi no Ko: Season 2 anime, Super Psychic Policeman Chojo manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Oshi no Ko: Season 2 Collection BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|January 6
|Oshi no Ko: Season 2 Collection Limited Edition Steelbook BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$129.98
|January 6
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|365 Days to the Wedding Graphic Novel (GN) 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 6
|BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- GN 6Cite
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|January 6
|Choking on Love GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 6
|Dark Gathering GN 17Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 6
|The Dashing Zaddy and His Icy Protégé GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|January 6
|The Demon Prince of Momochi House: Succession GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 6
|The Elusive Samurai GN 18Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 6
|Go For It, Nakamura-kun! GN 2 (new edition)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 6
|The God-Slaying Demon King GN 4Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|January 6
|Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)! GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 6
|Hunter X Hunter GN 38Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 6
|I'm Running for Crown Princess, but All I Want is a Steady Paycheck! GN 38Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 6
|Kaya-chan Isn’t Scary GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 6
|The Kept Man of the Princess Knight GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 6
|Lilies Blooming in 100 Days GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 6
|Magical Buffs: The Support Caster is Stronger Than He Realized! GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 6
|Makina-san’s a Love Bot?! GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$16.99
|January 6
|Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 14Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|January 6
|Nue's Exorcist GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 6
|Otaku Vampire's Love Bite GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 6
|Phantom Busters GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 6
|Pink Candy Kiss GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|January 6
|Please Go Home, Miss Akutsu! GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 6
|Re:Monster GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 6
|Sakamoto Days GN 20Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 6
|Shangri-La Frontier GN 23Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|January 6
|The Spellbook Library GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|January 6
|A Suitable Fetish GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 6
|Super Psychic Policeman Chojo GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 6
|Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentosho GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 6
|Tamon’s B-Side GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 6
|Tank Chair GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|January 6
|The Villainess's Guide to (Not) Falling in Love GN 5Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|January 6
|WIND BREAKER GN 18Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|January 6
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The 100th Time's the Charm: She Was Executed 99 Times, So How Did She Unlock “Super Love” Mode?! GN 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 7
|365 Days to the Wedding GN 10Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 6
|Blue Lock GN 35AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 6
|BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 6
|The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses GN 19Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 6
|Choking on Love GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 6
|D-Genesis: Three Years After the Dungeons Appeared GN 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 7
|Dark Gathering GN 17Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 6
|The Dashing Zaddy and His Icy Protégé GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|January 6
|The Demon Prince of Momochi House: Succession GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 6
|The Elusive Samurai GN 18Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 6
|Go For It, Nakamura-kun! GN 2 (new edition)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 6
|The God-Slaying Demon King GN 4Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|January 6
|Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)! GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 6
|How to Grill Our Love GN 18Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 6
|Hunter X Hunter GN 38Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 6
|I'm Running for Crown Princess, but All I Want is a Steady Paycheck! GN 38Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 6
|Kaya-chan Isn’t Scary GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 6
|The Kept Man of the Princess Knight GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 6
|Let Me See the Real You, Senpai! GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 6
|Lilies Blooming in 100 Days GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 6
|Magical Buffs: The Support Caster is Stronger Than He Realized! GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 6
|Makina-san’s a Love Bot?! GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 6
|Manchuria Opium Squad GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 6
|Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon GN 11Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 7
|Nue's Exorcist GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 6
|Otaku Vampire's Love Bite GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 6
|Parasyte Reversi GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 6
|Phantom Busters GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 6
|Pink Candy Kiss GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|January 6
|Please Go Home, Miss Akutsu! GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$10.99
|January 6
|Sakamoto Days GN 20Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 6
|Shangri-La Frontier GN 23Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 6
|The Spellbook Library GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 6
|A Suitable Fetish GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 6
|Super Psychic Policeman Chojo GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 6
|Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentosho GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 6
|Tamon’s B-Side GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 6
|Tank Chair GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 6
|Tsumasho GN 9Please
|Houbunsha
|US$6.99
|January 9
|The Villainess's Guide to (Not) Falling in Love GN 5Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|January 6
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Novel 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|January 8
|Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World Novel 1Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|January 6
|Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 Novel 12.5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|January 6
|Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City Novel 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|January 6
|Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 16Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 8
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Novel 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 8
|Even Exiled, She's Still the Beloved Saint! St. Evelyn's Weird and Wonderful Friends Novel 1Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 7
|I Like Villains, so I Reincarnated as One Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 8
|Long Story Short, I'm Living in the Mountains Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 7
|Repeated Vice: I Refuse to Be Important Enough to Die Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 8
|Taking My Reincarnation One Step at a Time: No One Told Me There Would Be Monsters! Novel 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 9
|Virgin Knight: I Became the Frontier Lord in a World Ruled by Women Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 8
|Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 16Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 8
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.