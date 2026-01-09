News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 4-10

posted on by Alex Mateo
Oshi no Ko: Season 2 anime, Super Psychic Policeman Chojo manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Oshi no Ko: Season 2 Collection BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 January 6
Oshi no Ko: Season 2 Collection Limited Edition Steelbook BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$129.98 January 6

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
365 Days to the Wedding Graphic Novel (GN) 10Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 6
BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- GN 6Cite Kodansha USA US$13.99 January 6
Choking on Love GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 January 6
Dark Gathering GN 17Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 6
The Dashing Zaddy and His Icy Protégé GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 January 6
The Demon Prince of Momochi House: Succession GN 2Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 6
The Elusive Samurai GN 18Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 6
Go For It, Nakamura-kun! GN 2 (new edition)Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 6
The God-Slaying Demon King GN 4Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 January 6
Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)! GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 6
Hunter X Hunter GN 38Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 6
I'm Running for Crown Princess, but All I Want is a Steady Paycheck! GN 38Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 6
Kaya-chan Isn’t Scary GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 6
The Kept Man of the Princess Knight GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 6
Lilies Blooming in 100 Days GNPlease Yen Press US$15.00 January 6
Magical Buffs: The Support Caster is Stronger Than He Realized! GN 5Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 6
Makina-san’s a Love Bot?! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$16.99 January 6
Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 14Please Vertical US$12.95 January 6
Nue's Exorcist GN 4Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 6
Otaku Vampire's Love Bite GN 6Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 6
Phantom Busters GN 2Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 6
Pink Candy Kiss GN 4Please Viz Media US$14.99 January 6
Please Go Home, Miss Akutsu! GN 10Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 6
Re:Monster GN 12Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 6
Sakamoto Days GN 20Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 6
Shangri-La Frontier GN 23Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 January 6
The Spellbook Library GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 January 6
A Suitable Fetish GN 5Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 6
Super Psychic Policeman Chojo GN 1Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 6
Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentosho GN 8Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 6
Tamon’s B-Side GN 10Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 6
Tank Chair GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 January 6
The Villainess's Guide to (Not) Falling in Love GN 5Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 January 6
WIND BREAKER GN 18Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 January 6

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The 100th Time's the Charm: She Was Executed 99 Times, So How Did She Unlock “Super Love” Mode?! GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 7
365 Days to the Wedding GN 10Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 January 6
Blue Lock GN 35AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 6
BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 6
The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses GN 19Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 6
Choking on Love GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 6
D-Genesis: Three Years After the Dungeons Appeared GN 7Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 7
Dark Gathering GN 17Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 6
The Dashing Zaddy and His Icy Protégé GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 January 6
The Demon Prince of Momochi House: Succession GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 6
The Elusive Samurai GN 18Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 6
Go For It, Nakamura-kun! GN 2 (new edition)Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 6
The God-Slaying Demon King GN 4Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 January 6
Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)! GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 6
How to Grill Our Love GN 18Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 6
Hunter X Hunter GN 38Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 6
I'm Running for Crown Princess, but All I Want is a Steady Paycheck! GN 38Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 6
Kaya-chan Isn’t Scary GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 6
The Kept Man of the Princess Knight GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 6
Let Me See the Real You, Senpai! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 6
Lilies Blooming in 100 Days GNPlease Yen Press US$6.99 January 6
Magical Buffs: The Support Caster is Stronger Than He Realized! GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 6
Makina-san’s a Love Bot?! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 6
Manchuria Opium Squad GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 6
Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon GN 11Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 7
Nue's Exorcist GN 4Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 6
Otaku Vampire's Love Bite GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 6
Parasyte Reversi GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 6
Phantom Busters GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 6
Pink Candy Kiss GN 4Please Viz Media US$10.99 January 6
Please Go Home, Miss Akutsu! GN 10Please Seven Seas US$10.99 January 6
Sakamoto Days GN 20Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 6
Shangri-La Frontier GN 23Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 6
The Spellbook Library GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 6
A Suitable Fetish GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 6
Super Psychic Policeman Chojo GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 6
Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentosho GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 6
Tamon’s B-Side GN 10Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 6
Tank Chair GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 6
Tsumasho GN 9Please Houbunsha US$6.99 January 9
The Villainess's Guide to (Not) Falling in Love GN 5Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 January 6

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Novel 9Please Yen Press US$16.00 January 8
Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World Novel 1Cite Seven Seas US$15.99 January 6
Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 Novel 12.5AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$15.99 January 6
Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City Novel 6Please Seven Seas US$15.99 January 6
Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 16Please Yen Press US$15.00 January 8

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Novel 9Please Yen Press US$8.99 January 8
Even Exiled, She's Still the Beloved Saint! St. Evelyn's Weird and Wonderful Friends Novel 1Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 7
I Like Villains, so I Reincarnated as One Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 January 8
Long Story Short, I'm Living in the Mountains Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 7
Repeated Vice: I Refuse to Be Important Enough to Die Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 8
Taking My Reincarnation One Step at a Time: No One Told Me There Would Be Monsters! Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 9
Virgin Knight: I Became the Frontier Lord in a World Ruled by Women Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 8
Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 16Please Yen Press US$8.99 January 8


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
