North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 4-10

It's the return of Fire Force! Also Dark Moon: the Blood Altar, Jujustu Kaisen, Champignon Witch, The Holy Grail of Eris, Shiboyugi, Roll Over and Die, The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-be-Wife, and more!

― Welcome to Anime News Network's Winter 2026 Anime Preview Guide! Here's how it goes: our team of critics writes up their impressions instantly, to be posted here as they go along. Each critic wil...