In general, there are two kinds of episodes in Re:Zero : action-focused episodes and character-focused ones. This episode is very much the former. However, by calling it action-focused, that's not to say the episode is full of exciting fight scenes. Rather, this episode has only two quick moments of battle. The “action” we see in this episode is catching up with both the characters who were involved in planning and executing the failed assault on the government building and those who have been absent since the crisis began.

Of the latter, Priscilla has been running around with Liliana, ostensibly looking for the rest of her party but actually using Liliana's song to counteract Sirius' powers. The subtext here is that, despite her aloof and generally uncooperative attitude, Priscilla obviously feels, if not sympathy, then at least responsibility, for the people she's potentially set to rule. She also seems to like those like herself, like Subaru, who are determined to forge their own path regardless of how dire their situation is.

As for the former, Sirus' attack on our heroes' old HQ largely failed and everyone left behind—even the wounded—escaped. Those who went on the government building raid are forced to deal with potentially losing Crusch on top of the Witch Cult's new demands. Basically, this allows Subaru to drop some exposition about the “artificial spirit” and the Tome of Wisdom, giving Anastasia the information she will need to formulate their next plan.

However, the real purpose of this scene is for Subaru to give a speech—to support Emilia's ideals in her absence to contrast Anastasia's pragmatism. Objectively, it sounds naive. But coming from Subaru, who can try again and again if needed, the words come with a conviction that neither Anastasia nor Julius can deny.

The final focus of the episode is on Emilia herself, who is still largely playing catch-up when it comes to her situation. What's most impressive in these scenes is how she handles herself. She plays along with Regulus without betraying the kind of person she is. She doesn't straight up lie nor directly oppose him. Instead, she focuses on gathering information and trying to figure out how to get that information to Subaru.

All in all, it's an episode that just flies by, making its 22-minute feel like 5. And it even ends on a post-credits cliffhanger making you wonder just whose side Al—and thus Priscilla—are on.

Random Thoughts:

• I liked the visuals showing the two curses fighting it out in Subaru's body and basically ending in a stalemate (which is why he's fine while Crusch is not).

• I was legitimately shocked that Emilia just up and froze 184. I mean, I know she's not dead (Emilia herself being the proof of that) but what a crazy thing to happen off-screen.

• It's interesting that Priscilla's first instinct is to slice open Subaru's infected leg. It seems evil at first but it makes me wonder if she was doing her own kind of first aid—hoping to drain the pus while seeing if his leg was necrotic and in need of amputation.

• Considering Regulus' personality, I'm shocked that he hasn't ever killed any of the other Archbishops (or perhaps he has and we just don't know that yet). On the other hand, his gospel might just have the words “don't kill your fellow archbishops” on every page.

