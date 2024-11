Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade Launches Today with Over 10 Million Pre-Registrations!

BILIBILI GAME proudly announces the official global release of, the highly-anticipated mobile game based on the hit anime. With over, players are now able to dive into thrilling battles against cursed spirits alongside iconic characters such asand. Available for download on major app stores, the game supports multiple languages, includingand, ensuring that fans around the world can fully immerse themselves in the dynamic world ofDownload Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade today and join players around the globe! - click here offers a unique command-based combat system that allows players to strategically deploy characters and their Cursed Techniques to defeat cursed spirits. Players will relive iconic moments from the anime, but also experience exclusive storylines, including those set in the Fukuoka Branch Campus, with fully voiced scenes by the original cast. The game features stunning visual effects, high-quality animations, and a variety of collectible characters from the beloved series.To celebrate the global launch,, the game's producer, will share a special video presentation explaining the gameplay mechanics and highlighting the unique features of, helping players quickly get started and discover the captivating aspects of the game.Watch the producer's video here to dive deeper into the game and unlock its full potential!As part of the launch celebration, offline events will be held inandstarting November 9, 2024. Players attending these events will have the chance to immerse themselves in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, participate in special in-game challenges, and collect exclusive merchandise. For those who cannot attend in person, a live stream of the events will be available, allowing fans around the world to join in the excitement and celebrate the launch together.Visit the event page for more information and to join the celebration - click here Official Website - click here X - click here IG - click here FB - click here YTB - click here Discord - click here TikTok - click here Twitch - click here