Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade Launches Today with Over 10 Million Pre-Registrations!

Based on the hit anime OVERLORD, Lord of Nazarick gives players the opportunity to take up the mantle of the Sorcerer King Ainz Ooal Gown in this turn-based roleplaying game from Crunchyroll and A Plus Games.

