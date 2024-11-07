Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade Launches Today with Over 10 Million Pre-Registrations!
Shanghai, China – November 7, 2024 – BILIBILI GAME proudly announces the official global release of Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade, the highly-anticipated mobile game based on the hit anime Jujutsu Kaisen. With over 10 million pre-registrations worldwide, players are now able to dive into thrilling battles against cursed spirits alongside iconic characters such as Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki and Satoru Gojo. Available for download on major app stores, the game supports multiple languages, including Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, English, French, Thai, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German, ensuring that fans around the world can fully immerse themselves in the dynamic world of Jujutsu Kaisen.
Game Features and Mechanics
Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade offers a unique command-based combat system that allows players to strategically deploy characters and their Cursed Techniques to defeat cursed spirits. Players will relive iconic moments from the anime, but also experience exclusive storylines, including those set in the Fukuoka Branch Campus, with fully voiced scenes by the original cast. The game features stunning visual effects, high-quality animations, and a variety of collectible characters from the beloved series.
To celebrate the global launch, Tatsuya Omori, the game's producer, will share a special video presentation explaining the gameplay mechanics and highlighting the unique features of Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade, helping players quickly get started and discover the captivating aspects of the game.
Launch Celebration Events in Seoul, Taipei, and Los Angeles
As part of the launch celebration, offline events will be held in Seoul, Taipei, and Los Angeles starting November 9, 2024. Players attending these events will have the chance to immerse themselves in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, participate in special in-game challenges, and collect exclusive merchandise. For those who cannot attend in person, a live stream of the events will be available, allowing fans around the world to join in the excitement and celebrate the launch together.
