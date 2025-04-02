'Even Given the Worthless 'Appraiser' Class, I'm Actually the Strongest' Manga Ends in Next Chapter

© Ibarakino, Mohoroshi Fuji, Yu Hitaki, Kodansha, Kodansha USA

Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest

The 116th chapter of's manga adaptation ofand's) light novel series announced on Wednesday that the manga will end in its next chapter. The manga regularly posts a new chapter every Wednesday, so if there are no delays, the manga will end on April 9.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

In a fantasy world where "jobs" are god-given from birth, heroes are born, not made...and Ein's job of "Appraiser" has put him about as far from the "hero" pedestal as possible. Used, abused, and eventually abandoned by his fellow adventurers, Ein decides it just isn't worth going on... Lucky for Ein, though, the end may just be the beginning...and a new lease on life. Turns out, his "worthless" job may just be the key to becoming a hero after all...

Fuji launched the manga in July 2020 in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app. Kodansha published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on March 7. Kodansha USA Publishing released the 10th volume in English in April 2024.

Ibarakino debuted the novel series in December 2019 on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website. Kodansha began publishing the light novels with illustrations by Hitaki in September 2020, and it released the fourth volume on February 28.

The novel series inspired a television anime that premiered on January 9. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Source: Magazine Pocket