Even Given the Worthless 'Appraiser' Class, I'm Actually the Strongest Novel Series Gets TV Anime

A new official website opened on Wednesday to announce that the Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest ( Fugūshoku [Kanteishi] ga Jitsu wa Saikyō Datta - Naraku de Kitaeta Saikyō no [Shingan] de Musō Suru ) light novel series by author Ibarakino and artist Yu Hitaki is getting a television anime adaptation in 2025. The website unveiled a visual:

Morohoshi Fuji , who draws the manga adaptation, shared an illustration to commemorate the announcement:

Illustrator and character designer Hitaki also shared a picture:

© Ibarakino, Mohoroshi Fuji, Yu Hitaki, Kodansha, Kodansha USA

In a fantasy world where "jobs" are god-given from birth, heroes are born, not made...and Ein's job of "Appraiser" has put him about as far from the "hero" pedestal as possible. Used, abused, and eventually abandoned by his fellow adventurers, Ein decides it just isn't worth going on... Lucky for Ein, though, the end may just be the beginning...and a new lease on life. Turns out, his "worthless" job may just be the key to becoming a hero after all...

Ibarakino debuted the novel series in December 2019 on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website. Kodansha began publishing the light novels with illustrations by Hitaki in September 2020, and it released the second volume in April 2022. The company will publish the third volume on July 2.

Fuji launched the manga in July 2020 in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app. Kodansha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on March 8.