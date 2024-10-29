Even Given the Worthless 'Appraiser' Class, I'm Actually the Strongest Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals Main Staff, More Cast, January 9 Debut

The official website for the television anime author Ibarakino and artist Yu Hitaki 's Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest ( Fugūshoku [Kanteishi] ga Jitsu wa Saikyō Datta - Naraku de Kitaeta Saikyō no [Shingan] de Musō Suru ) light novel series revealed on Tuesday the anime's key visual, main staff, additional cast, first promotional video, and January 9 premiere.

The newly announced cast are:

Minami Tsuda as Kurohime

Kana Ichinose as Alice

Aimi as Akahane

Kenta Ōnishi ( The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter , Marine Shukkō!! ) is directing the anime at Okuru to Noboru , and Tatsuya Sasaki ( Spy Classroom , Akiba Maid War episode director) is the assistant director. Touko Machida ( Battle Game in 5 Seconds , The IDOLM@STER ) is in charge of series scripts, Sayuri Sakimoto ( My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered ) is designing the characters, Daisuke Negishi ( Zenryoku Usagi , Stardust Telepath ) is the art director, and Nasa Okamura ( Lycoris Recoil ) is the compositing director of photography.

Bit Grooove Promotion is in charge of sound production, Nozomi Nakatani ( Too Cute Crisis ) is the sound director, Satoshi Hōno ( Twilight Out of Focus ) and Kaori Nakano ( Twilight Out of Focus ) are composing the music.

The anime will premiere on January 9 on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels, and will also stream on the ABEMA streaming service in Japan.

The anime stars:

© Ibarakino, Mohoroshi Fuji, Yu Hitaki, Kodansha, Kodansha USA

In a fantasy world where "jobs" are god-given from birth, heroes are born, not made...and Ein's job of "Appraiser" has put him about as far from the "hero" pedestal as possible. Used, abused, and eventually abandoned by his fellow adventurers, Ein decides it just isn't worth going on... Lucky for Ein, though, the end may just be the beginning...and a new lease on life. Turns out, his "worthless" job may just be the key to becoming a hero after all...

licensed the manga adaptation by, and it describes the story:

Ibarakino debuted the novel series in December 2019 on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website. Kodansha began publishing the light novels with illustrations by Hitaki in September 2020, and it released the third volume on July 2.

Fuji launched the manga in July 2020 in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app. Kodansha will publish the manga's 13th compiled book volume on November 8.

