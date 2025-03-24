The Spring 2025 Trailer Anime Watch Party

The Anime Trailer Watch Party returns on Tuesday, March 25, for another season, and Geoff Thew from Mother's Basement is back onboard!

Find your next must-watch anime with Anime News Network executive editor Lynzee Loveridge, ANN video producer Jacki Jing, and Geoff Thew as we watch trailers from the Spring 2025 anime season.

The stream will be live on Tuesday, March 25 at 7pm Pacific/10pm Eastern.

We'll also be live on X (Twitter), so if you'd like to watch and comment, keep an eye out closer to the live stream!