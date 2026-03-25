Amasian TV Streams Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Anime For Free

Platform streams series with Japanese audio, subtitles in English

© Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

ODK Media's North American streaming platform Amasian TV announced on Monday that it is now streaming the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub. The anime is available to watch on demand for free without the need for a subscription to the service. The film is also available on the company's "Anime 24/7" FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) channel.

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train screened in 4K in the U.S. and Canada in May 2025 in Japanese with English subtitles and with the English dub.

Funimation and Aniplex of America first screened the film in theaters in North America in April 2021. Crunchyroll is streaming the film.

The film began screening in Japan in October 2020, and it topped the box office in Japan for 12 consecutive weeks.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc , a seven-episode arc that adapts the Mugen Train film, premiered in October 2021.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai , the first film in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy, opened in Japan in July 2025.

The film also has a special IMAX screening edition in Japan that expands the aspect ratio of some scenes vertically to 1.43:1, which started on February 6 in two select theaters in Tokyo and Osaka.

The film first screened in the U.S. and Canada in September 2025. The film returned to theaters in North America on March 6. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment also brought the film to SCREENX multi-projection screens in North America for the first time.

Amasian TV is a North American free streaming platform that offers anime, Korean dramas, and Chinese films, as well as Asian news, sports, and documentaries, among other content.

Source: Press release