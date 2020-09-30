Demon Slayer Film Gets IMAX Screenings in Japan

The official website for the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen ) film announced on Wednesday that the anime will begin screening in all 38 IMAX theaters in Japan on October 16. The film will be the first Japanese film opening this year to screen in IMAX theaters.

The film will also open in standard theaters in Japan on October 16. Theatergoers will receive a "Rengoku Volume 0" manga volume, which is limited to 4.5 million copies. Original manga creator Koyoharu Gotouge is drawing the manga, which will show Rengoku's first mission.

The main staff members of the previous television anime are returning for the sequel film. TOHO and Aniplex are handling the film's distribution in Japan. Funimation Films is partnering with Aniplex of America to release it in theaters in North America in 2021.

Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2019, and aired its 26th and final episode in September 2019.

The manga debuted in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016, and ended on May 18. Shueisha shipped the manga's 21st compiled book volume on July 3. When the 22nd compiled book volume of ships on Friday , the manga will have 100 million copies in circulation (including digital copies). It will be the eighth manga title from Weekly Shonen Jump to reach 100 million copies in circulation (not sales).

Ryōji Hirano will launch a short spinoff manga titled Kimetsu no Yaiba : Rengoku Gaiden centering on the Flame Hashira character Kyōjurō Rengoku. Shueisha will publish the spinoff in this year's 45th and 46th issues of Weekly Shonen Jump on October 12 and 17.