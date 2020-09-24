Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Will Be 8th Jump Manga to Top 100 Million in Circulation

Shueisha confirmed on Thursday that when the 22nd compiled book volume of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga ships on October 2, the manga will have 100 million copies in circulation (including digital copies).

It will be the eighth manga title from Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to reach 100 million copies in circulation (not sales), after Kochikame , Dragon Ball , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure , Slam Dunk , One Piece , Naruto , and Bleach . Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba had 40 million in circulation after the 19th volume in February, 60 million after the 20th volume in May, and 80 million after the 21st volume in July.

Ryōji Hirano will launch a short spinoff manga titled Kimetsu no Yaiba : Rengoku Gaiden centering on the Flame Hashira character Kyōjurō Rengoku. Theatergoers in Japan who see the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen ) film will receive a "Rengoku Volume 0" manga volume, and the next issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump will also carry the 19-page one-shot manga by Gotouge.

Amazon previously previewed the cover of this year's 42nd issue of Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine last week, which revealed the 100-million-copy milestone, but later removed that part of the image. The issue also shipped on Thursday.

As of the manga's 21st volume (which shipped on July 3), the entire franchise has sold 71.618 million copies in Japan, with 80 million copies in circulation. That includes digital copies and a 3-million-copy first printing for the 21st volume. The 21st volume ranked #1 and #2, respectively, on Oricon's manga chart for the June 29-July 5 week. The regular edition sold 1,191,086 physical print copies, while the limited edition sold 850,091 physical print copies, for a total of 2,041,177 copies sold in three days.

Shueisha revealed last November that the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga was the company's second highest-selling manga in 2019, second only to Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga.

The manga ended on May 18. The book franchise also includes several novels.

Source: Comic Natalie