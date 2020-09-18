Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Manga to Top 100 Million Copies in Circulation

Amazon is previewing the cover of this year's 42nd issue of Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine, which reveals that Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga will top 100 million copies in circulation. The magazine issue will ship on September 24, and the manga's 22nd volume will ship on October 2.

As of the manga's 21st volume (which shipped on July 3), the entire franchise has sold 71.618 million copies in Japan, with 80 million copies in circulation. That includes digital copies and a 3-million-copy first printing for the 21st volume. The 21st volume ranked #1 and #2, respectively, on Oricon's manga chart for the June 29-July 5 week. The regular edition sold 1,191,086 physical print copies, while the limited edition sold 850,091 physical print copies, for a total of 2,041,177 copies sold in three days.

Shueisha revealed last November that the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga was the company's second highest-selling manga in 2019, second only to Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga.

The manga ended on May 18. Ryōji Hirano will launch a short spinoff manga titled Kimetsu no Yaiba : Rengoku Gaiden centering on the Flame Hashira character Kyōjurō Rengoku. Shueisha has not yet announced a premiere date for the spinoff. The book franchise also includes several novels.

Source: Amazon