Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Manga Volume 21 Sells 2 Million in 3 Days

Oricon reported on Friday that the regular and limited editions of Koyoharu Gotouge 's 21st Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga volume ranked #1 and #2, respectively, on Oricon's manga chart for the June 29-July 5 week. The regular edition sold 1,191,086 physical print copies, while the limited edition sold 850,091 physical print copies, for a total of 2,041,177 copies sold in just three days. (The volume shipped on July 3.) According to Oricon, the entire franchise has now sold 71.618 million copies in Japan.

The regular and limited editions of the manga's 20th volume also took the top two spots in the ranking chart for the May 11-17 week. Each of the last three volumes of the manga have sold over 1 million copies in its debut week.

In addition, Kimetsu no Yaiba : Kaze no Michishirube ( Kimetsu no Yaiba : The Wind's Telltale Signs), the franchise 's third novel, sold 230,673 copies in its first week to rank #1 on Oricon's weekly general book ranking. This is the third time the franchise has had both a manga volume and a novel at #1 in both the manga and book ranking, after having done so in March and May. With the franchise 's Tanjiro to Nezuko, Unmei no Hajimari-hen novelization, and the Shiawase no Hana and Kataha no Chō novels all ranking in the same week at #6, #7, and #8, respectively, the franchise has four separate books on the general book ranking in one week.

As of the release of the manga's 21st volume on July 3, the manga has 80 million copies in circulation. That includes digital copies and a 3-million-copy first printing for the 21st volume.

Shueisha revealed last November that the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga is the company's second highest-selling manga in 2019, second only to Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga.

The manga ended on May 18. Ryōji Hirano will launch a short spinoff manga titled Kimetsu no Yaiba : Rengoku Gaiden centering on the Flame Hashira character Kyōjurō Rengoku. Shueisha has not yet announced a premiere date for the spinoff.

The manga inspired a 26-episode television anime that premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America has licensed the series and is streaming the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime last October. The anime will receive a sequel anime film that will open in Japan on October 16.

The manga has also inspired a stage play and upcoming smartphone and PlayStation 4 games.

Source: Oricon (link 2, link 3)