Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Manga Gets PS4 Game in 2021

This year's 16th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine announced on Monday that Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga is inspiring a PlayStation 4 video game titled Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hinokami Chifūtan (game title romanization not official).

Aniplex will publish the "demon killing competitive action" game in 2021. The company will open a website for the game on Monday. The magazine teases that players will be able to play the game as Tanjirō Kamado. The magazine did not publish any screenshots or images from the game, and also did not reveal the game's developer.

Gotouge launched Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2019, and aired its 26th and final episode on September 28. Aniplex of America has licensed the series and is streaming the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime on October 12. The anime will receive a sequel anime film.

The manga has also inspired two novels and a stage play.