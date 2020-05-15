Demon Slayer Franchise Gets 3rd Novel in July

New novel will be short story collection centered on Sanemi Shinazugawa

Shueisha announced on Friday that Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga will have a third novel titled Kimetsu no Yaiba : Kaze no Michishirube ( Kimetsu no Yaiba : The Wind's Telltale Signs). The book will be a short story collection, but will primarily center on the Wind Hashira, Sanemi Shinazugawa. Shueisha will publish the book on July 3.

The manga's two previous novels, Shiawase no Hana (Flower of Happiness) and Kataha no Chō (One-Winged Butterfly), are the fastest franchise novels in Shueisha 's "Jump j Books" novel label to reach 1 million copies in circulation. The books collectively sold 1.16 million copies by February. Shiawase no Hana shipped in February 2019, and Kataha no Chō shipped last October.

The franchise as a whole now has more than 60 million copies in circulation as of Wednesday . That number includes digital copies and about 2.8 million copies of the 20th volume, which also shipped on Wednesday .

This manga reached the story's "climax" in the 23rd issue of Weekly Shonen Jump on Monday . Gotouge launched Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016.

Viz Media is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print, and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus online service is also publishing the manga digitally in English.

The manga inspired a 26-episode television anime that premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America has licensed the series and is streaming the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime last October. The anime will receive a sequel anime film that will open in Japan on October 16.

The manga has also inspired a stage play and upcoming smartphone and PlayStation 4 games.

Source: PR Times via Nijimen