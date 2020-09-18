Demon Slayer Film's Theatergoers in Japan to Get Manga Volume as Bonus

"Rengoku Volume 0" manga will tell story of Rengoku's 1st mission

This year's 42nd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Saturday that theatergoers in Japan who see the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen ) film will receive a "Rengoku Volume 0" manga volume. The manga volumes are limited to 4.5 million copies. Original manga creator Koyoharu Gotouge is drawing the manga, which will show Rengoku's first mission.

The film opens in Japan on October 16.

The main staff members of the previous television anime are returning for the sequel film. TOHO and Aniplex are handling the film's distribution in Japan. Funimation Films is partnering with Aniplex of America to release it in theaters in North America in 2021.

Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2019, and aired its 26th and final episode in September 2019.

The manga debuted in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016, and ended on May 18. Shueisha shipped the manga's 21st compiled book volume on July 3. Ryōji Hirano will launch a short spinoff manga titled Kimetsu no Yaiba : Rengoku Gaiden centering on the Flame Hashira character Kyōjurō Rengoku. Shueisha has not yet announced a premiere date for the spinoff.