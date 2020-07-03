Funimation, Aniplex Screen Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Film in N. American Theaters

Film opens in Japan on October 16

Funimation announced during its FunimationCon 2020 online event on Friday that Funimation Films is partnering with Aniplex of America to release Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen ) in theaters in North America. The film is the upcoming sequel to the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba television anime series.

The film will open in Japan on October 16. The main staff members of the television anime are returning for the sequel.

Aniplex of America describes the television anime's story:

It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a “demon slayer” so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family.

Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2019, and aired its 26th and final episode last September.

The manga debuted in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016, and ended on May 18. Shueisha shipped the manga's 21st compiled book volume on Friday . With this new volume, the franchise has more than 80 million copies in circulation.

