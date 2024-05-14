Transformers: Earthspark Animated Series Reveals Season 2 Trailer

Season two premieres on June 7

The Transformers Official YouTube channel began streaming a new trailer for the second season of the Transformers: Earthspark animated series on Monday.

The second season premieres on Paramount+ on June 7.

The show debuted exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States in November 2022, and debuted on Paramount+ and select Nickelodeon channels internationally.

The animated series follows a new species of Transformers who are trying to find their place and purpose among the Autobots, Decepticons, and the human family who adopt them. Claudia Spinelli, who is overseeing Nickelodeon 's creative team, stated that the show features "both original characters and fan-favorites."

Ant Ward ( Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ) and Nicole Dubuc ( Transformers: Rescue Bots ), are the show's executive producers, along with co-executive producer and developer Dale Malinowski ( Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ). Nickelodeon 's Conrad Montgomery and Entertainment One 's Mikiel Houser are overseeing the show's production. Kari Rosenberg is the executive in charge of production and for eOne. Hasbro is credited as a production partner.