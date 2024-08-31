Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days2 Game Announced for Switch, Steam

Bushiroad announced on Saturday that it will launch a sequel to Furyu's Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days game titled Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days2 on January 30, 2025. The company streamed a trailer for the releasing digitally on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam .

The company will include PR cards as first-print bonuses in the physicalSwitch release of the game.

Bushiroad describes the game:

Dear Days2 follows the original character produced by Akira Itō from the first game, Yuki Ichidoji's (CV. Yūka Nishio ), in a new original story with a brand-new character, Otowa Dosaki (CV. MoeMi). In this sequel, Yuki and Otowa gather like-minded allies as they aim for the major Vanguard tournament V-Nation, facing off against rivals in heated cardfights filled with passion. Players can expect to see the return of both original characters from the previous Dear Days game and characters from the overDress and will+Dress animation series, along with the new addition of characters from the Divinez animation series. As with the previous release, these characters can be set as the player's character, and come with their own specially written stories for players to enjoy.

Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days launched for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in Japanese and English on November 2022. The card game featured protagonist Yuki Ichidoji, voiced by Yūka Nishio . Yuki is a second-year high school student at Omi Academy who tails her brother into the world of Vanguard. Other characters include Rasen Ichidoji, Gosetsu Katsushika, and Kanji Meguro.

The story is based in the world of the Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress television anime series, and several characters from the show appear in the game. Co-creator Akira Itō is the original character designer. The first season of Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress premiered in Japan in April 2021, and it also debuted on the official Cardfight!! Vanguard YouTube channel with English subtitles. Funimation , Sentai Filmworks (via HIDIVE ), Crunchyroll , and YouTube streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The English dub of the first season debuted on the franchise 's YouTube channel in July 2021.

The second season of the anime premiered in October 2021, and ended with its 13th episode in December 2021. The second season's English dub debuted on the franchise 's YouTube channel in January 2022.

The Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress anime's first two seasons launched the D Series in April 2021. The Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress anime's first season, which premiered in July 2022, is considered the third overall season of the D Series. The second season and third seasons (which premiered in January 2023 and July 2023 respectively) are the D Series' fourth and fifth seasons, respectively. The series' sixth season is Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez , and its second season which debuted on July 6 is the overall seventh season. The eighth season will debut around early 2025, and the ninth season will start around the middle of 2025.

Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez premiered in Japan on January 13, and is also streaming on Amazon Prime Video , d Anime Store , and Niconico streaming services, and on the Cardfight!! Vanguard YouTube channel. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

