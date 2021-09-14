Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress Anime Gets 3rd, 4th Seasons

2nd season reveals October 4 premiere, visual, promo video

Bushiroad announced during the " Bushiroad TCG Strategy Presentation 2021" livestream event on Tuesday that the Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress television anime series will get a third and fourth season. The show's first season will have a rebroadcast on Tokyo MX starting on October 4.

The event also revealed the second season's key visual and October 4 premiere. The show will air on TV Tokyo , TV Aichi , TV Osaka , and BS- TV Tokyo , and will stream on multiple services in Japan. The event also revealed a promotional video for the second season.

Strawberry Prince will perform the second season's opening theme song "Start," and Morfonica will perform the ending theme song "Fateful.../Morfonica."

The anime is the latest anime in Bushiroad 's Cardfight!! Vanguard trading card game franchise, and the first season premiered in Japan on April 3, and it also debuted on the official Cardfight!! Vanguard YouTube channel with English subtitles on April 3. Funimation , Sentai Filmworks (via HIDIVE ), Crunchy Roll , and YouTube streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. An English dub of the anime debuted in July on YouTube .

Bushiroad and artist Akira Itō are credited for the original work, and Bushiroad founder and representative director Takaaki Kidani is credited as executive producer. Ken Mori directed the anime at Kinema Citrus . CLAMP is credited for the original character design, and Hiroyuki Saita ( Revue Starlight ) drew the character designs for animation.