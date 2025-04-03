Netflix Streams Live-Action I Love You Just a Little Bit Series

Image via Comic Natalie © いくえみ綾/祥伝社フィールコミックス

Anata no Koto wa Sorehodo

added the live-action series of's) manga on Wednesday. The release includes all 10 episodes with English subtitles.

The story follows Mitsu, a woman around the age of 30 who is married to the second man she fell in love with. She begins having an affair with her first love, her former middle school classmate Arishima. Both of them are already married, and Mitsu's husband begins to suspect her.

The series premiered in April 2017. Haru , Masahiro Higashide , Riisa Naka , and Nobuyuki Suzuki starred in the series.

Ikuemi first published the manga as a one-shot in the magazine in September 2010, and then launched it as a series in Shodensha 's Feel Young magazine in May 2011. The manga ended in July 2017. Shodensha published six compiled book volumes for the manga.

Ikuemi's Pops manga inspired an original video anime in 1993, and her Kiyoku Yawaku manga inspired a live-action film in 2013. JManga digitally distributed Ikuemi's Cousin manga in English before closing its doors. Manga Planet licensed Ikuemi's There is a Limit to Cuteness cat manga, which Home-sha published in 2011.

Source: Netflix