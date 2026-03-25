Aya Shouto Launches New Historical Romance Manga

Metorimetorareai aisu ~Kamen Fūfu wa Soitogeru!? debuted on Wednesday

Aya Shouoto announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Wednesday a new manga Metorimetorareai aisu ~Kamen Fūfu wa Soitogeru!? (A Loving Love of Marry and Married: Will This Fake Marriage Last a Lifetime!?), which launched on Kadokawa 's Comic Walker platform under the Comic Aily label on the same day.

Image via Aya Shouoto's X/Twitter © Aya Shouoto, KADOKAWA CORPORATION

The story takes place during a transitional period in Japan from the Meiji era to the Taisho era. Sae Ichijōin, a member of an aristocratic family on the verge of poverty, volunteers to take her sister's place in a political marriage. Her partner sees through her façade as an elegant lady immediately, however. A masked man claiming to be the heir to a marquis family comes to her rescue and offers a sudden proposal.

Shouoto ended The Demon Prince of Momochi House: Succession manga ( Momochi-san Chi no Ayakashi Ōji -Tsugu- ) manga last September. The limited sequel manga series launched in July 2023. Kadokawa shipped the third and final compiled book volume on last October. Viz Media licensed the series.

Viz Media 's Shojo Beat imprint published the original The Demon Prince of Momochi House ( Momochi-san Chi no Ayakashi Ōji ) manga in English, and released the manga's 16th and final volume in October 2020.

Shouoto launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Asuka magazine in 2013 and ended it in August 2019. The manga launched in Asuka magazine in February 2014. Kadokawa published the manga's 16th and final volume in October 2019.

The series inspired an anime adaptation in January 2024.

The manga inspired a drama CD and a 2015 stage play.

Source: Aya Shouoto 's X/ Twitter account

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