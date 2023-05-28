Aya Shouoto Ends Kagetoki-sama no Kurenai Kōkyū Manga, Launches The Demon Prince of Momochi House Sequel Manga

© Aya Shouoto, Kadokawa

Kagetoki-sama no Kurenai Kōkyū

Momochi-san Chi no Ayakashi Ōji -Zoku-

The July issue of'smagazine revealed on Wednesday that's(Lord Kagetoki's Crimson Harem) manga will end in the magazine's September issue, which will release on July 24. Shouoto will also launch the(The Demon Prince of Momochi House -Sequel-) (tentative title) sequel manga for a limited serialization in the same September issue of the magazine.

Shouoto launched the Kagetoki-sama no Kurenai Kōkyū manga (image right) in July 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in April 2022, and the second volume on February 22.

The manga's story centers on Tsutsuji, a high school girl nicknamed "Shinigami" because of her sinister personality. She steps to another world called the Pearl Country, where she confronts troubles and battles inside and outside the inner palace with a black prince named Kagetoki, who himself likes disturbances. Together, they form the strongest and worst couple.



Momochi-san Chi no Ayakashi Ōji

Asuka

Kadokawa

Shouoto's) manga (image left) ended in August 2019. The manga launched inmagazine in February 2014.published the manga's 16th and final volume in October 2019.

Viz Media 's Shojo Beat imprint published the series in English, and released the manga's 16th and final volume in October 2020. Viz Media describes the manga's story:

Himari Momochi inherits a mysterious house that comes with its own gorgeous demon guardian. On her sixteenth birthday, orphan Himari Momochi inherits her ancestral estate that she's never seen. Momochi House exists on the barrier between the human and spiritual realms, and Himari is meant to act as guardian between the two worlds. But on the day she moves in, she finds three handsome squatters already living in the house, and one seems to have already taken over her role!

The manga inspired a drama CD and a 2015 stage play.

Shouoto ended the Otome no Omocha (A Maiden's Toy) manga in April 2021. Shouoto launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in May 2020. Kodansha published the manga's third and final volume in May 2021.

Yen Press published Shouoto's 10-volume He's My Only Vampire ( Junketsu + Kareshi ) manga in English. Viz Media has also published Shouoto's nine-volume Kiss of the Rose Princess ( Barajō no Kiss ) manga in English.



