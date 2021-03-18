Aya Shouoto Ends Otome no Omocha Manga on April 13

Romance manga about woman who receives android from the future by post launched in May 2020

The April issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine revealed on Saturday that Aya Shouoto will end the Otome no Omocha (A Maiden's Toy) manga in the magazine's next issue on April 13.

The manga centers on An, who lives alone. One day she receives a box through express delivery that contains in it an android from the future. He's very handsome on the outside, but inscrutable on the inside, and An must teach him about love.

Shouoto launched the manga in Bessatsu Friend in May 2020. Kodansha published the manga's second volume on January 13.

Shouoto launched The Demon Prince of Momochi House ( Momochi-san Chi no Ayakashi Ōji ) manga in Kadokawa 's Asuka magazine in February 2014, and ended the series in August 2019. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English. The manga inspired a drama CD and a 2015 stage play.

Yen Press published Shouoto's 10-volume He's My Only Vampire ( Junketsu + Kareshi ) manga in English. Viz Media has also published Shouoto's nine-volume Kiss of the Rose Princess ( Barajō no Kiss ) manga in English.