Interest
Game Creator Hideo Kojima Name His Best Films & Streaming Shows of 2025
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Video game creator Hideo Kojima (Metal Gear Solid, Death Stranding) revealed on Tuesday his picks for best films and streaming series of 2025. Kojima split his list of 2025 theatrical releases into Japanese and international feature films (although a few of the international films opened in 2024 outside of Japan).
His list for best Japanese films includes (in the order that he watched them):
- Teki Cometh
- Doll House
- Kokuho
- Suzuki=Bakudan
Kojima's picks for best international films include:
- Sirât (not yet released in Japan)
- The Girl with the Needle
- Sinners
- Conclave
- Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In
- Love Lies Bleeding
- Quand vient l'automne (When Fall Is Coming)
- Heretic
- The Shadow's Edge
- Sentimental Value (not yet released in Japan)
The first four international films are his top four, and the remaining films are in the order he watched them.
Kojima also listed his top live-action series and films on streaming services, as well as films brought back to theaters in 4K:
Live-action series (streaming)
- Adolescence
- El Eternauta (The Eternaut)
- Pluribus
- Last Samurai Standing
Films (streaming)
- Frankenstein (also released in theaters)
- KPop Demon Hunters
Films (4K re-release)
- Days of Heaven
- The Fall
- Le ballon rouge (The Red Balloon)
- Les Amants du Pont-Neuf (The Lovers on the Bridge)
The original Death Stranding game shipped for PlayStation 4 in November 2019. The game launched on PC via Steam in July 2020 after a delay from June 2020 due to COVID-19. Death Stranding: Director's Cut, the PlayStation 5 version of the game, launched in September 2021. Death Stranding: Director's Cut launched for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store in March 2022. The Death Stranding 2: On the Beach sequel game launched for PlayStation 5 on June 26. The franchise is inspiring an anime film in 2027.
Kojima Productions established a new division in Los Angeles, California in 2021 dedicated to music, television, and film.
Sources: Hideo Kojima's English X/Twitter account (link 2) via Hachima Kikō