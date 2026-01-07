Game Creator Hideo Kojima Name His Best Films & Streaming Shows of 2025

Kokuho, Sirât, The Girl with the Needle, Sinners, Conclave make Kojima's lists

Video game creator Hideo Kojima ( Metal Gear Solid , Death Stranding ) revealed on Tuesday his picks for best films and streaming series of 2025. Kojima split his list of 2025 theatrical releases into Japanese and international feature films (although a few of the international films opened in 2024 outside of Japan).

Image via Hideo Kojima's X/Twitter account Image: ©小島秀夫 ©1998 筒井康隆／新潮社 ©2023 TEKINOMIKATA ©2025 TOHO CO., LTD. ©吉田修一／朝日新聞出版 ©2025映画「国宝」製作委員会 ©呉勝浩／講談社 ©2025映画『爆弾』製作委員会

Image via Hideo Kojima's X/Twitter account Image: ©小島秀夫 © 2024 Conclave Distribution, LLC. ©2024 Media Asia Film Production Limited Entertaining Power Co. Limited One Cool Film Production Limited Lian Ray Pictures Co., Ltd All Rights Reserved. © NORDISK FILM PRODUCTION / LAVA FILMS / NORDISK FILM PRODUCTION SVERIGE 2024 © CRACK IN THE EARTH RIGHTS LLC ; CHANNEL FOUR TELEVISION CORPORATION Image via Hideo Kojima's X/Twitter account Image: ©小島秀夫 © 2024 – FOZ – FRANCE 2 CINEMA – PLAYTIME © 2025 Warner Bros. Ent. © 2024 BLUEBERRY PIE LLC. © 2025 4 A 4 Productions Image via Hideo Kojima's X/Twitter account Image: ©小島秀夫 © 2025 IQIYI PICTURES (BEIJING) CO., LTD. BEIJING ALIBABA PICTURES CULTURE CO., LTD. BEIJING HAIRUN PICTURES CO., LTD. © 2025 Mer Film

His list for best Japanese films includes (in the order that he watched them):

Teki Cometh

Doll House

Kokuho

Suzuki=Bakudan

Kojima's picks for best international films include:

Sirât (not yet released in Japan)

(not yet released in Japan) The Girl with the Needle

Sinners

Conclave

Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In

Love Lies Bleeding

Quand vient l'automne (When Fall Is Coming)

Heretic

The Shadow's Edge

Sentimental Value (not yet released in Japan)

The first four international films are his top four, and the remaining films are in the order he watched them.

Kojima also listed his top live-action series and films on streaming services, as well as films brought back to theaters in 4K:

Live-action series (streaming)

Adolescence

El Eternauta (The Eternaut)

Pluribus

Last Samurai Standing

Films (streaming)

Frankenstein (also released in theaters)

(also released in theaters) KPop Demon Hunters

Films (4K re-release)

Days of Heaven

The Fall

Le ballon rouge (The Red Balloon)

Les Amants du Pont-Neuf (The Lovers on the Bridge)

The original Death Stranding game shipped for PlayStation 4 in November 2019. The game launched on PC via Steam in July 2020 after a delay from June 2020 due to COVID-19. Death Stranding: Director's Cut , the PlayStation 5 version of the game, launched in September 2021. Death Stranding: Director's Cut launched for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store in March 2022. The Death Stranding 2: On the Beach sequel game launched for PlayStation 5 on June 26. The franchise is inspiring an anime film in 2027.

Kojima Productions established a new division in Los Angeles, California in 2021 dedicated to music, television, and film.