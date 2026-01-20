Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Game Previews Kim Jae Hoon in New Trailer

DLC character debuts on Thursday

SNK revealed a new trailer on Tuesday for its Fatal Fury City of the Wolves fighting game, introducing the new DLC character Kim Jae Hoon, who will launch on Thursday. Howard Wang voices the character in English, and Shunichi Toki voices the character in Japanese.

English Trailer

Japanese Trailer

Kim Jae Hoon is the first DLC character for Season Pass 2.

The game's Season Pass 2 includes Nightmare Geese, Blue Mary, Wolfgang Krauser, and two unannounced characters.

The game's crossover with Street Fighter includes characters Ken and Chun-Li. Both characters are a part of the game's Season Pass 1. The game launched Andy Bogard as a playable character on June 24, added Ken as a playable character on August 3, introduced Joe Higashi as a playable character on October 11, debuted Chun-Li on November 5, and launched MR. BIG on December 9.

The game added real-life DJ Salvatore Ganacci, professional soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, and Hokutomaru. Other returning characters include Terry Bogard, Rock Howard, Tizoc, Hotaru Futaba, Marco Rodrigues, B. Jenet, Kevin Rian, Billy Kane, Mai Shiranui, Kim Dong Hwan, and Gato. The game also includes the new characters Preecha and Vox Reaper.

SNK announced the new game at the EVO fighting game tournament in 2022. It is the first new game in more than two decades since the last installment.

Fatal Fury (known as Garō Densetsu in Japan) is one of SNK 's most iconic fighting game franchises, and is the origin of some of the company's most recognizable characters, including Terry Bogard, Andy Bogard, Mai Shiranui, Blue Mary, Geese Howard, and more. Fatal Fury: King of Fighters debuted in arcades in 1991, and the latest installment, Garou: Mark of the Wolves , debuted in 1999. SNK 's separate fighting game franchise The King of Fighters initially began as a crossover fighter for SNK 's Fatal Fury and Art of Fighting franchises, and their characters have been mainstays in the long-running series until today.

The series inspired the Fatal Fury: Legend of the Hungry Wolf OVA in 1992, Fatal Fury 2: The New Battle OVA in 1993, and Fatal Fury: The Motion Picture in 1994. All three feature Masami Ōbari 's character designs, with Ōbari also directing the third anime. Discotek Media has released all three anime.