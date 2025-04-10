Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Game's Character Trailer Reveals Hokutomaru

Game launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox X|S, PC on April 24

SNK streamed a character trailer for its new fighting game Fatal Fury City of the Wolves on Thursday, revealing Hotarumaru as a playable character. Caleb Yen and Junya Enoki voice the character in English and Japanese, respectively.

English Trailer

Japanese Trailer

The game is also adding professional soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo and real-life DJ Salvatore Ganacci.

The game will launch on April 24 for5,4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC viaand theStore.

The game will feature a crossover with Street Fighter , and will include characters Ken and Chun-Li. Both characters will be a part of the game's season pass 1. Ken will arrive in summer 2025 and Chun-Li will follow in winter 2025. The first season pass will also include Andy Bogard, Joe Higashi, and MR. BIG, which are slated for summer 2025, fall 2025, and early 2026, respectively.

Other returning characters include Terry Bogard, Rock Howard, Tizoc, Hotaru Futaba, Marco Rodrigues, B. Jenet, Kevin Rian, Billy Kane, Mai Shiranui, Kim Dong Hwan, and Gato. The game also includes the new characters Preecha and Vox Reaper.

SNK announced the new game at the EVO fighting game tournament in 2022. It is the first new game in more than two decades since the last installment.

Fatal Fury (known as Garō Densetsu in Japan) is one of SNK 's most iconic fighting game franchises, and is the origin of some of the company's most recognizable characters, including Terry Bogard, Andy Bogard, Mai Shiranui, Blue Mary, Geese Howard, and more. Fatal Fury: King of Fighters debuted in arcades in 1991, and the latest installment, Garou: Mark of the Wolves , debuted in 1999. SNK 's separate fighting game franchise The King of Fighters initially began as a crossover fighter for SNK 's Fatal Fury and Art of Fighting franchises, and their characters have been mainstays in the long-running series until today.

The series inspired the Fatal Fury: Legend of the Hungry Wolf OVA in 1992, Fatal Fury 2: The New Battle OVA in 1993, and Fatal Fury: The Motion Picture in 1994. All three feature Masami Ōbari 's character designs, with Ōbari also directing the third anime. Discotek Media has released all three anime.

