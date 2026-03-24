Stroll Down Memory Lane With Frieren at Universal Studios Japan

The Universal Studios Japan (USJ) theme park confirmed on Monday that it is collaborating with the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End series for the first time. The collaboration will feature new "Story Walk" and "Story Ride" attractions plus themed dishes between May 1, 2026 and January 11, 2027.

Image via x.com © 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館／「葬送のフリーレン」製作委員会 TM & © Universal Studios

The “Tsuioku no Tabi” (A Trip Down Memory Lane) attraction is the first in USJ's new format of immersive "Story Walk" attractions. Guests become travelers who arrive at the city of magic Äußerst and meet Frieren, Fern, and Stark. The three guide them to the Continental Magic Association's library of magic spells, and in one tome, Frieren discovers the "magic to experience the past" to relive the memories of past journeys. In this interactive experience, guests can conjure spells such as Zoltraak on a giant screen and see Frieren's own staff, a statue of Himmel, and other objects recreated from the story.

The new dishes will be at the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Restaurant of Memories created just for the campaign.

Image via www.usj.co.jp © 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館／「葬送のフリーレン」製作委員会 TM & © Universal Studios

USJ streamed a 15-second commercial to promote the tie-up on Tuesday, and it began airing the commercial on Wednesday: