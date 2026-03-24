Hello Kitty Island Adventure Game's Trailer Reveals 'City Town' DLC on April 16

"City Town" adds U*SA*HA*NA, Imagination Cafe for Switch, Switch 2, PS5, PC

Developer Sunblink announced on Tuesday that it will release the second DLC "City Town" for its Hello Kitty Island Adventure game on April 16 for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam . The company streamed a trailer:

Image courtesy of Sunblink © 2026 SANRIO CO., LTD.

The new DLC will include the new character U*SA*HA*NA, the City Town region, the Imagination Cafe feature, seven shops, visitors, and more. City Town launched in the game's Apple Arcade version in September 2024.

The game's first DLC, Wheatflour Wonderland, launched on September 18. The DLC added Cogimyun, magical wands, collectible Wheathearts, new recipes, new visitors, furniture, and new mini-games.

The PC and Nintendo Switch version launched in January 2025.

The game debuted on Apple Arcade for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV , and Mac in July 2023.

Sanrio describes the game:

Embark on a cozy adventure with Hello Kitty and Friends to explore and restore a mysterious island. Get to know supercute and friendly faces like Hello Kitty, Kuromi, and Cinnamoroll as you learn what they love, adventure alongside them, and eventually become best friends. Cook delicious dishes, solve ancient puzzles, and decorate cabins to bring along new visitors and create your ultimate island paradise.

XR game studio Thirdverse's Hello Kitty Skyland social VR game launched its closed beta test in September.

Warner Bros. announced its planned live-action/animation hybrid film of Sanrio 's Hello Kitty character will open worldwide on July 21, 2028. Sanrio , New Line Cinema , and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation are producing the film, which will also have other Sanrio characters besides Hello Kitty.

Source: Press release