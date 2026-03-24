Manga UP! Global Adds The Baron's Daughter's Childish Transformation, A Certain Magical Index Manga

Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global

Hime-sama no Shitto de Yōjo ni Sareta Danshaku Reijō Desu .

added's manga adaptation of Kanae's) light novel series on Tuesday. It added's manga adaptation of'slight novel series.

Manga UP! describes The Baron's Daughter's Childish Transformation: An Envious Princess's Curse and the Platinum Knight's Proposal?! :

Berna, who works as a maid in the castle, is the occasional conversation partner of Dietrich, a beautiful, otherworldly young man who serves as the prince's guard. After Dietrich's marriage to the princess of the neighboring kingdom, rumored to wield dubious magic, is decided by royal command, Berna is to attend their engagement party as waitstaff. As soon as the princess shows up on the day of the party, she casts a spell on Dietrich, forcing him to propose to his true love in front of all of those in attendance. Berna who working to make sure the proposal went smoothly for Dietrich, is left speechless when he proposes to her instead! Enraged at Dietrich's actions, the princess curses Berna, turning her body into that of a little girl's! Let this love story between a common girl and a stunningly handsome knight commence!

Nesumi launched the manga on Square Enix 's Manga UP! website in May 2024. The company shipped the first compiled book volume of the manga in May 2025.

Kanae serialized the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website from December 2022 to January 2023.

Nesumi launched The Wizard and His Fairy manga in Kodansha 's now-defunct ARIA magazine in 2012. Kodansha USA published the series in English in 2018.

Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global

Manga UP!

A Certain Magical Index

Touma Kamijou just can't catch a break. He might live in Academy City, a place full of more super powered students than you can shake a stick at, but his only superpower is his supernatural lack of luck. He wants nothing more than to keep a low profile, but when a girl named Index comes into his life, it gets more complicated and dangerous than ever!

describes

Kogino launched the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan in April 2007. The company shipped the 32nd compiled book volume on June 12. Yen Press licensed the manga in October 2014. It shipped the 31st volume on December 16, and will ship the 32nd volume on August 25. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the A Certain Scientific Railgun manga and the A Certain Scientific Accelerator manga in English.

Kamachi launched the original light novel series with illustrations by Kiyotaka Haimura in April 2004. The 22nd volume of the light novel series shipped in October 2010. The light novel series then continued under the title A Certain Magical Index : New Testament and then A Certain Magical Index : Genesis Testament . The 14th volume of A Certain Magical Index : Genesis Testament shipped on December 10. Yen Press released the 22nd volume of A Certain Magical Index in English in March 2020.

A Certain Magical Index has inspired three television anime series, a 2013 anime film, and multiple manga adaptations. Motoi Fuyukawa 's A Certain Scientific Railgun spinoff manga has also inspired two television anime adaptations and an original video anime ( OVA ).

Source: Email correspondence





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