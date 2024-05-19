The Wizard and His Fairy's Chisato Nesumi Launches Manga Adaptation

Hime-sama no Shitto de Yōjo ni Sareta Danshaku Reijō Desu. debuted on Saturday

The June issue of Square Enix 's G Fantasy magazine revealed on Friday that The Wizard and His Fairy manga creator Chisato Nesumi launched a new manga adaptation of the Hime-sama no Shitto de Yōjo ni Sareta Danshaku Reijō Desu. (I'm a Baron's Daughter Who was Turned into a Little Girl Due to a Princess' Jealousy) story by Kanae on the Manga UP! website on Saturday. Nesumi posted a picture of the manga on X/Twitter on Friday.

The story follows Berna, who works as a maid at the castle. She is a friendly acquaintance of Dietrich, the unearthly beautiful knight, who guards the prince. Dietrich is under royal order to marry a princess from another country, who is rumored to have a strange ability. On the day of the engagement party, the princess casts a spell on Dietrich so that he must confess to the woman he likes in front of the crowd, but instead of the princess, he confesses to Berna. Enraged, the princess transforms Berna into a little girl.

Kanae serialized the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website from December 2022 to January 2023.

Nesumi launched The Wizard and His Fairy manga in Kodansha 's now-defunct ARIA magazine in 2012. Kodansha USA published the series in English in 2018.

