Crunchyroll Adds DAKAICHI the Movie in Spain Anime Film

DAKAICHI -I'm being harassed by the sexiest man of the year-

began streamingthe Movie in Spain), the anime film adapting the Spain Arc for's) manga, on Thursday.

The film opened in October 2021.

The television anime's main staff returned for the film. Naoyuki Tatsuwa ( Nisekoi - False Love , Gourmet Girl Graffiti ) directed the anime at CloverWorks , and Yoshimi Narita ( Saint Seiya Omega , Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart. ) wrote the screenplay. Minako Shiba ( Noir , .hack//SIGN , Black Butler ) and Senri Kawaguchi (one of the television anime's chief animation directors) designed the characters. Masaru Yokoyama ( Fruits Basket , Horimiya ) composed the music. Aniplex is distributing the film.

The television anime premiered in Japan in October 2018. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll as it aired in Japan. The anime had 13 episodes.

In the manga's story, Takato Saijyo has reigned as the idol industry's "Most Handsome" for five years — that is, until freshman actor Junta Azumaya comes along. Takato was always considered brusque, while Azumaya's smile wins over admirers in comparison. The whole fiasco drives Takuto to overindulge in alcohol, and his actions catch the attention of the last person he wants to see. To his surprise, Azumaya uses this new info to blackmail Takuto for physical affection.

Sakurabi launched the manga in Libre Shuppan's Monthly Magazine Be x Boy in July 2013. Libre Shuppan published the manga's ninth volume in November 2023.

