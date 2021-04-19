DAKAICHI Boys-Love Manga's Spain Arc Gets Anime Film This Fall

Teaser, visual, returning cast & staff unveiled

The staff of the television anime of Hashigo Sakurabi 's Dakaretai Otoko 1-i ni Odosarete Imasu. ( DAKAICHI -I'm being harassed by the sexiest man of the year- ) manga announced on Tuesday that the manga is inspiring an anime film that will open this fall. As the title indicates, Gekijō-ban Dakaretai Otoko 1-i ni Odosarete Imasu. Spain-Hen ( DAKAICHI -I'm being harassed by the sexiest man of the year- the Movie in Spain) adapts the manga's Spain Arc. Below is the teaser trailer (restricted to Japan) and teaser visual for the film.

The returning cast from the television anime includes:

The television anime's main staff is also returning for the film. Naoyuki Tatsuwa ( Nisekoi - False Love , Gourmet Girl Graffiti ) is directing the anime at CloverWorks , and Yoshimi Narita ( Saint Seiya Omega , Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart. ) is writing the screenplay. Minako Shiba ( Noir , .hack//SIGN , Black Butler ) and Senri Kawaguchi (one of the television anime's chief animation directors) are designing the characters. Masaru Yokoyama ( Fruits Basket , Horimiya ) is composing the music. Aniplex is distributing the film.

Sets of two advance tickets, designed to look like airline tickets, are available on Aniplex +, and they will come a card illustrated with the rough sketch of the movie's teaser art by original creator Sakurabi.

The television anime premiered in Japan on October 5, 2018. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll as it aired in Japan. The anime had 13 episodes.

In the manga's story, Takato Saijyo has reigned as the idol industry's "Most Handsome" for five years — that is, until freshman actor Junta Azumaya comes along. Takato was always considered brusque, while Azumaya's smile wins over admirers in comparison. The whole fiasco drives Takuto to overindulge in alcohol, and his actions catch the attention of the last person he wants to see. To his surprise, Azumaya uses this new info to blackmail Takuto for physical affection.

Sakurabi launched the manga in Libre Shuppan's Monthly Magazine Be x Boy in July 2013. Libre Shuppan published the manga's seventh volume in June 2020.

Source: Press release