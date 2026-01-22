The Food Diary of Miss Maid Anime Unveils More Cast, Theme Song Artists in 1st Promo Video

Happinet revealed on Thursday the additional cast, theme song artists, and the first promotional video for the television anime of Susumu Maeya 's The Food Diary of Miss Maid manga. The video reveals and previews the opening theme song "Ribbon" by majiko . Girl group ARCANA PROJECT will perform the ending theme song "Shiawase Flavor" (Happiness Flavor).

The newly announced cast are:

Shizuka Ishigami as Sora Endō

Image courtesy of Happinet ©前屋進・講談社／食べるだけを見てるだけの製作委員会

Hiromi Igarashi as Anzu Shingetsu

Image courtesy of Happinet ©前屋進・講談社／食べるだけを見てるだけの製作委員会

Happinet also revealed that the anime will air on the Tokyo MX , YTV , and BS Asahi channels, and will stream on the d Anime Store .

The anime will also have an advance screening of its first three episodes on February 20 at the Animate Theater in Tokyo.

Image courtesy of Happinet © 前屋進・講談社／食べるだけを見てるだけの製作委員会

The anime will debut in April.

The anime will star:

Kana Ichinose as Suzume Tachibana

as Suzume Tachibana Chihiro Sunou as Ricotta Fresca

as Ricotta Fresca Maki Kawase as Nana Komatsu

Ryousuke Senbo ( Yōkai Watch , Scraggy and Mimikyu ) is directing the series at EMT Squared and Magic Bus . Natsuko Takahashi ( Anne Shirley , Love and Lies , Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan ) and Saeka Fujimoto ( Alice or Alice , The Highschool Life of a Fudanshi ) are overseeing the series scripts, Chiaki Abe is designing the characters, and Katsutoshi Kitagawa ( Buddy Daddies , Chobits ) from ROUND TABLE is composing the music at Lantis . Hiroto Morishita ( 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life , Wistoria: Wand and Sword ) is the sound director at Dax Production .

Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the series in English digitally and describes the story:

What's a maid to do when she finds herself suddenly stuck in Japan for a year? Eat, of course! Follow maid-in-training Suzume Tachibana as she tries all sorts of Japanese food, from sweets like taiyaki and melon bread to savory snacks like takoyaki and onigiri! Be warned, though—while Suzume sates her appetite through delicious treat after delicious treat, she might just end up whetting yours!

Maeya debuted the The Food Diary of Miss Maid ( Maid-san wa Taberu Dake ) manga on Kodansha 's Comic Days website in December 2019, and the digital serialization is ongoing. Kodansha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on November 12. Kodansha USA released the fourth volume digitally in February 2023.

Source: Press release